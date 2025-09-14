Both the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals underachieved offensively last week, but one of the beauties of the NFL is how the results of one week don't always indicate what's about to happen next. SportsLine's computer model expects both Miami and Cincinnati to have a better showing this weekend, and with that, it projects value on two of their stars to cash in Week 2 NFL anytime touchdown bets. The Dolphins take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET, while the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars at the same time. The model projects value for online sports betting in both Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to score an anytime TD for Week 2 NFL bets in its Week 2 NFL prop picks.

Best Week 2 NFL anytime touchdown picks:



De'Von Achane, Dolphins (-127)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (-130)

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (+130)

De'Von Achane, Dolphins (-127)

The Dolphins were embarrassed in a 33-8 loss to the Colts in Week 1, but even with little on offense working, Achane still found the end zone. The Miami running back has a receiving touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa, and whenever the Miami QB1 has been active, Achane has been one of his favorite targets. Achane played 73% of snaps as he's the team's clear RB1 heading into a matchup against New England, where Miami needs better results or its season may tailspin. The Dolphins return home for their matchup against New England, and Achane had two touchdowns in Miami last season against the Patriots.

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (-130)

Another season, another rough Week 1 for the Cincinnati offense. The Bengals scored just 17 points in their Week 1 victory over the Browns, and Chase was held to two receptions for 26 yards. But the Bengals offense, and Chase specifically, is too talented to continue poor outputs. Chase won the wide receiver Triple Crown last season, leading the NFL in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). The model gives Chase a 74% chance at a touchdown.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (+130)

While one of the appeals for Chase is playing the Jaguars' defense, the same could be said about Thomas playing the Bengals. Cincinnati ranked 25th in scoring defense (25.5 points per game) and yards per game allowed last season. Joe Flacco threw for 290 yards last week against Cincinnati, which doesn't give many reasons to believe in a significant improvement this fall. Thomas had just one reception for 11 yards in Week 1, but he was targeted seven times as he remains an integral part of the Jacksonville offense.

