Week 2 NFL best bets: Underdog Colts beat Titans outright and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

We had a decent start to the year, with a win and a loss last week. Carolina should have won that football game and ended up pushing, and the Browns were in full self-destruct mode with 180 yards in penalties to fall apart against the Titans. Coming out of those games, however, I'm still not very bullish on Tennessee, as you will see from this week's picks.

Check out our Friday flagship picks show on the Pick Six Podcast, as Pete Prisco, R.J. White and host Will Brinson make picks against the spread for every single NFL game. Hit the play button below and subscribe right here to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums on the reg.

Colts (+3) at Titans

Indianapolis has the makings of a very complete and balanced team. The Colts outclassed the Chargers in basically every phase of the game and would have won outright in regulation if not for a dropped touchdown pass and seven points squandered by their kicker. But Jacoby Brissett looks the part and that defense just continues to improve, and I believe the run game is a handful. I'm not buying Marcus Mariota and I believe the Titans will feel the impact of being without their left tackle more this week. There is abundant money-line opportunity here, as I like the Colts outright.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

I was surprised by Denver's defensive showing last week. One of the biggest surprises of the week was Vic Fangio's defense. I can't see that happening again, especially given how much he knows about Mitchell Trubisky. I don't see that Bears offense traveling very well, and while this game could be one of the uglier offensive displays of the week, Mile High has traditionally been a fortress in September. Fangio's first home game will feature guys like Bradley Chubb and Von Miller needing to get off after slow starts in Oakland. And Chicago's line looked vulnerable against the Packers. I like Denver to win an ugly one here.