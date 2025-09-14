There was one clear NFL betting trend that emerged from Week 1, and that's lower-than-expected scoring games. The Under went 12-4 in the opening week, which could influence Week 2 NFL picks for the total. Meanwhile, Bengals vs. Jaguars (+3.5) has the highest over/under of 49.5, per the latest Week 2 NFL lines, which is 2 points clear of any other game. Three games have the lowest over/under of 40.5, including Steelers vs. Seahawks (+3), 49ers vs. Saints (+3) and Rams vs. Titans (+5.5). Nine of the 16 games in Week 1 had totals of 40 points or fewer as it appears defenses are ahead of offenses thus far.

There were less discernible trends with NFL spread betting as home teams went 9-7 versus the spread, while favorites were also 9-7 against the spread. Ravens vs. Browns (+12) does give us our first double-digit NFL spread of the season, while no game in the 2025 NFL season has a slimmer NFL line than the Super Bowl rematch of Chiefs vs. Eagles (-1).

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 2, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 2 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Detroit Lions (-6, 47.5) covering against the Chicago Bears. The model has Detroit covering in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here. You can also bet this parlay at DraftKings, where you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Marvin Harrison Jr. is projected to be a top-10 wide receiver this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has Malik Nabers as its top value pick at receiver, while Chuba Hubbard is one of the best value picks at running back for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 2 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 2 Fantasy and DFS projections right here. You can also make NFL prop bets on Nabers, Hubbard and others with the Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Pick at Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in bonus funds after making a $5 wager:

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 2 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Cardinals (-6.5) covering at home versus the Panthers, which cashes almost 60% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every game here. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Analyst Emory Hunt, who is on a 7-0 roll (+700) with ATS picks in Bengals games, has revealed his best bets for Week 2. He is backing Cincinnati (-3.5) to cover at home versus the Jaguars. Hunt's NFL best bets for Week 2 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 84-36 since Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, and went 12-4 with his Week 1 NFL picks, has exact score predictions for all 16 games. He is high on the Cowboys to defeat the Giants, 27-23, on Sunday. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for every game, is available here.

Falcons vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football picks

The Minnesota Vikings have defeated the Atlanta Falcons in six of their last seven meetings, as the two will tangle again on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Vikings (-3.5) to cover, projecting they win versus the spread in well over 60% of simulations. NFL expert R.J. White, who is 63-32-5 (+2792) on his last 100 picks in Vikings games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bets for SNF right here.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model has locked in its player props for players like J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Justin Jefferson. One of its top picks is Bijan Robinson to go Over 65.5 rushing yards, which has earned a 4.5-star rating. The Machine Learning Model is calling for Robinson to finish with 81.8 yards on the ground. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model here. Bet at Fanatics Sportsbook and get up to $100 back in FanCash if your first game day bet loses until October:

Texans vs. Buccaneers Monday Night Football picks

A pair of 10-7 divisional winners from last year will meet in the first MNF game of Week 2 as the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model likes the Bucs (+125) to win on the money line in an A-rated ML pick. NFL expert Micah Roberts, who is on a 20-9-1 run (+1013) over his last 30 Bucs picks, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bets for MNF right here.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model has locked in its player props for players like C.J. Stroud, Mike Evans and Nico Collins. One of its top picks is Baker Mayfield staying Under 235.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4-star rating. The Machine Learning Model is calling for Mayfield to finish with 200.1 yards on average. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model here.

Chargers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football picks

Divisional rivals who are both coming off Week 1 upset victories will renew their rivalry in the second MNF game of Week 2 as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model likes the Under (47) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Mike Tierney, who is on a 13-4 roll (+865) over his last 17 Raiders picks, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bets for MNF right here.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model has locked in its player props for players like Geno Smith, Justin Herbert and Ashton Jeanty. One of its top picks is Herbert staying Under 252.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4.5-star rating. The Machine Learning Model is calling for Herbert to finish with 221.1 yards on average. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model here.