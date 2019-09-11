Week 2 NFL injuries: Panthers' Greg Olsen questionable for Thursday Night Football
Week 1 of the 2019 season was quite eventful, especially when it came to injuries. Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was hospitalized with a shoulder injury, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles broke his clavicle and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson suffered a season ending foot injury.
There were other injuries that were less serious as well. San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffered an ankle injury, the New York Jets had linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leave the season opener early and Miami Dolphins wideout Albert Wilson suffered a calf injury.
We'll update you on the initial injury reports around the league in this space as they become available, as well as discuss the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.
Buccaneers at Panthers (-6.5)
- Buccaneers: QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) OUT
- Panthers: LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring) OUT; S Rashaan Gaulden (groin), TE Greg Olsen (back) QUESTIONABLE
Tight end O.J. Howard (ankle), running back Ronald Jones (toe) and linebacker Devin White (illness) are all listed on the injury report, but have been full participants in practice all week. Expect all three to be ready to go on Thursday night.
Rookie offensive tackle Greg Little, who missed the season opener with a concussion, has been a full participant in practice all week and it appears he will be ready for Thursday. While Gaulden and Olsen sat out of practice on Monday and Tuesday, Olsen returned to the field as a full participant on Wednesday while Gaulden was limited. Both are listed as questionable, while Irvin will miss Thursday night as he continues to work back from his hamstring injury.
Wednesday practice report notes
