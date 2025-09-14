The Week 2 NFL schedule give us our first game of the season with a double-digit NFL spread with Ravens vs. Browns (+11.5). That's despite eight of the last nine meetings between these teams being decided by 10 points or fewer, with Cleveland outright winning in two of the last three. If you prefer Week 2 NFL spreads that are much slimmer, there is no shortage of those, including the doubleheader on Monday night. Houston is a 2.5-point home favorite over Tampa at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, while the Chargers are 3.5-point road favorites versus Vegas at 10 p.m. ET.

Other anticipated matchups to make Week 2 NFL bets on include Bills vs. Jets (+6.5), Cowboys vs. Giants (+5.5), Vikings vs. Falcons (+3.5) and a Super Bowl rematch in Chiefs vs. Eagles (-1.5). All of the updated Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Cowboys (-5.5, 44.5) cover the spread at home versus the Giants. Dallas has defeated New York in eight straight games, with many of them being of the blowout variety. The Cowboys have a 25.7-point average margin of victory versus New York over the last three games that Dak Prescott has started in the series, and even Cooper Rush led a 7-point win over the Giants a year ago.

Despite the Kickoff Game defeat, Dallas looked impressive versus the defending champion Eagles, in which the Cowboys covered. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson completed just 46% of his attempts in a 21-6 loss to Washington, but will get at least one more start as rookie Jaxson Dart is waiting in the wings. The Giants are just 4-18 straight up over their last 22 games, which dates back to the 2023 season. The model has Dallas prevailing versus the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Cardinals (-6.5, 44.5) cover at home versus the Panthers in almost 60% of simulations. The Bryce Young that had a strong finish to the 2024 season didn't appear to start off the 2025 NFL season in an 16-point loss to a Jaguars squad that was 4-13 a year ago. Young had three turnovers, compared to just one touchdown, and completed barely over 50% of his pass attempts. He also didn't get much help from his defense which didn't register any sacks and allowed Jacksonville to rush for 200 yards.

As for Arizona, it both won and covered on the road versus the Saints, with the trio of Kyler Murray, James Conner and Trey Benson combining for 146 rushing yards. Murray also threw a pair of touchdowns, and the Cards played turnover-free ball in a hostile environment. Arizona will return home on Sunday, giving a massive edge to the Cardinals as Young is 1-15 straight-up in his NFL career on the road. The model backs the Cards (-6.5) to cover also says the Over (44.5) hits 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

