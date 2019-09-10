Week 2 NFL odds, picks: Vikings survive early test at Packers; Saints best Rams in NFC Championship rematch

It's time to dive into Week 2 of the NFL season with a full breakdown of every game on the slate's odds before assessing the best picks. Week 1 of the NFL season brought a few surprises on the NFL slate, but also plenty of thrilling finishes and strong performances by the Super Bowl contenders. The Minnesota Vikings proved they belong with the league's elite in a 28-12 dismantling of the Atlanta Falcons, a performance which the offense capitalized on four Falcons miscues and totaled over 170 yards on the ground.

Minnesota's reward for its strong Week 1 performance? The Green Bay Packers, whose defense held the Chicago Bears to three points and 254 yards in advancing to 1-0. The Vikings and Packers continue their rivalry this week, which the winner will be the early favorite to win the NFC North.

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams square off in an NFC Championship Game rematch after last year's pass interference debacle. Other notable Week 2 games include the Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, and Cleveland Browns at New York Jets.

CBS Sports NFL Writer Jeff Kerr makes his Week 2 picks below:

KERR'S RECORD: 11-5

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Line: Panthers -6.5

Bruce Arians' debut with the Buccaneers couldn't have gone worse as the quarterback whisperer couldn't get through to Jameis Winston, who finished 20-of-34 for 194 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Bucs were able to get 13 carries for 75 yards from Ronald Jones while the defense only allowed 256 yards. Tampa's defense will face a tougher test with Carolina and Cam Newton on the road. For the Buccaneers to have a chance to win this one, they'll have to stop Christian McCaffrey (209 total yards and two touchdowns in the opener). There's also Cam Newton.

Pick: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 20

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Ravens -13.5

For a battle of teams with no losses (know it's only the first week), Vegas is really buying into the Lamar Jackson hype. Jackson finished 17-of-20 for 324 yards and five touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating as the Ravens scored 59 points in the win over the Dolphins. An underrated aspect of that game was the Ravens' offensive line giving Jackson all day to throw. The Cardinals finally got the "Air Raid" offense settled in as Kyler Murray led the team from a 24-6 fourth-quarter deficit to tie the Lions. The Cardinals offense is rhythm-based, which could present a problem with the Ravens defense.

Pick: Ravens 33, Cardinals 21

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Redskins +4.5

Could the Cowboys offense look any better against the Giants? Dak Prescott wants that new contract after throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns, compiling a perfect passer rating. Not to mention Michael Gallup had 158 yards and four different receivers caught touchdowns. Dallas's defense was very good against New York too, forcing two turnovers and allowing 17 points. The Redskins received a strong performance from Case Keenum (380 yards, three touchdowns) in Week 1, but had just 28 rushing yards after blowing a 17-0 lead to the Eagles. Could be another long day in Washington.

Pick: Cowboys 34, Redskins 23

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Titans -3

The Titans looked very impressive in a 30-point win over the Cleveland Browns, forcing three turnovers and allowing just 13 points. The offense was just as impressive as Marcus Mariota threw for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and a 133.3 passer rating. Derrick Henry was one of the top backs in the league with 159 total yards and two touchdowns and the Titans may have a top pass-catching weapon in AJ Brown (100 yards in debut). The Colts allowed 310 passing yards and 435 total yards in the season-opening loss to the Chargers, but Marlon Mack (174 yards and a touchdown) takes the pressure off Jacoby Brissett.

Pick: Titans 24, Colts 23

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Steelers -4

The Steelers can't be as poor as they were in a 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots, a game they were dominated in all three facets of the game. Pittsburgh had just 32 rushing yards while Ben Roethlisberger had 276 passing yards and an interception. The Steelers have plenty of offensive weapons and are facing a Seahawks defense that allowed Andy Dalton to throw for 418 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks had just 233 yards against the Bengals, but they do have Russell Wilson and a rushing attack (72 yards in Week 1) that should be better.

Pick: Steelers 21, Seahawks 17

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Giants +2

Another team that can't be as bad as they were in Week 1. The Giants secondary was atrocious against the Cowboys, but are facing a Bills offense that struggled against the Jets (Josh Allen: 254 yards, touchdown, two interceptions). Devin Singletary is in line for more carries after racking up 70 yards on four attempts. Eli Manning is still the Giants' starting quarterback -- he had 306 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cowboys. Saquon Barkley had 120 rushing yards on 11 carries, but the Giants could use him more this week.

Pick: Giants 20, Bills 17

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Bengals -1

The Bengals were one of the many surprises in Week 1, even in a loss. Andy Dalton threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns, both to John Ross (who had seven catches for 158 yards and both scores). The defense allowed just 233 yards to the Seahawks, but three turnovers doomed Cincinnati. Jimmy Garoppolo had just 166 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers and the run game struggled to get going after Tevin Coleman went down. Matt Breida, who had 15 carries for 37 yards in Week 1, is expected to be the No. 1 back. The 49ers defense was impressive against the Buccaneers but will have to contain Ross and Tyler Boyd if they wish to defeat Cincinnati.

Pick: Bengals 26, 49ers 21

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Lions +2.5

The Lions managed to salvage a tie against the Cardinals, but the result was still disastrous since they were up 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Lions have a legitimate pass-catching tight end in T.J. Hockinson (six catches, 134 yards, touchdown) and Danny Amendola to compliment Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Matthew Stafford also had 385 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers rode Austin Ekeler's 154 total yards and three touchdowns to a Week 1 win over the Chargers, averaging 6.0 yards per carry without Melvin Gordon. The Lions rushing attack should get going against the Chargers, making this came close.

Pick: Chargers 28, Lions 24

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Packers -2.5

This is the most exciting game on the Week 1 slate as the early front-runner for the NFC North will be determined. The Packers defense looks to be the best the franchise has had since winning the Super Bowl in the 2010 season, which is good news for Aaron Rodgers (203 yards, touchdown against Bears). The Packers will need to get Davante Adams (four catches, 36 yards) and the passing game going to stop a Vikings defense that forced three turnovers against the Falcons. The Vikings will look to control the clock with the run game, which totaled 172 yards last week (Dalvin Cook, 11 yards and two touchdowns), but expect Kirk Cousins to double the 10 passes he attempted last week.

Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 24

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Texans -9

The Jaguars won't have Nick Foles until at least Week 11, but they had to be impressed with Gardner Minshew, who finished 22-of-25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a 122.5 passer rating. Minshew completed his first 12 passes after replacing Foles, the most consecutive completions to start a career since at least 1991. He also broke a rookie record for highest completion percentage (88%) in a debut NFL game. D.J. Chark had 146 yards and a touchdown while Chris Conley had 97 yards and a touchdown in a revitalized Jaguars passing game. The Jaguars defense was underwhelming against the Chiefs and have a tough test against Deshaun Watson, who had 308 total yards and four touchdowns against the Saints. The Texans had 180 rushing yards in the loss, a surprising offensive performance. Jacksonville may need to keep him with Houston in a shootout.

Pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 20

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Dolphins +18.5

This may be one of the most lopsided matchups in NFL history as the all-world Patriots take on arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL. Oh, and Antonio Brown makes his debut with the Patriots. When Phillip Dorsett (95 yards and two touchdowns) is your fourth option, it could be a long day for the Dolphins secondary. The Dolphins had just 21 rushing yards against the Ravens last week, a number that must improve if they wish to have a chance.

Pick: Patriots 45, Dolphins 13

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Raiders +8

The Raiders had the surprise of the week in upsetting the Broncos after the Antonio Brown saga. Derek Carr had four incompletions against the Broncos defense in finishing with a 121.0 rating. Josh Jacobs had a great debut with 85 yards and two touchdowns while Tyrell Williams had a long touchdown catch. Oakland's defense also held Denver to 344 yards, but they will have to stop a lethal Chiefs offense without Tyreek Hill. LeSean McCoy had 81 yards in his debut and Pat Mahomes had over 300 passing yards in the first half of a win over the Jaguars. Will be hard for Sammy Watkins to replicate his 198-yard, three-touchdown performance.

Pick: Chiefs 38, Raiders 27

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Rams -3

The rematch of the NFC Championship Game may determine home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs in the Saints and Rams only meeting. The Saints are coming off more Drew Brees magic in a thrilling win over the Texans, one which Brees had 370 yards and two touchdowns and three receivers (Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Alvin Kamara) eclipsed 70 yards. The Saints scored 27 points in the second half of the win. The Rams faced Christian McCaffrey last week, so they have a head start of trying to contain Alvin Kamara (169 yards). They also rushed for 166 yards last week and don't need to use Todd Gurley (14 carries) as much.

Pick: Rams 37, Saints 34

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Broncos +1

The Bears had a disastrous season-opening loss to the Packers, as they were outmatched by the Green Bay defense. Chicago only averaged 3.9 yards per play and only had 46 rushing yards, which put the pressure on Mitchell Trubisky (228 yards, interception). The Bears defense is still one of the best in the NFL, allowing just 213 yards and 3.7 yards to play to a Packers offense that has Aaron Rodgers as its quarterback. The Broncos got 268 yards and a touchdown from Joe Flacco and 16 points in the second half, but they will need to get off to a better start in order to have any chance against the Bears. Emmanuel Sanders had five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, 10 months after his Achilles tear.

Pick: Bears 28, Broncos 20

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., ET (NBC)

Line: Falcons +1

The Falcons were able to total 345 yards against the Vikings, but they were shut out after three quarters when the game was out of hand. Devonta Freeman was held to eight carries for 19 yards last week, but the Eagles run defense (28 yards allowed last week) isn't easier. The Falcons will have to control the ball to stay in this one but should have an opportunity to get pass yards against the Eagles (380 yards allowed to Case Keenum). Carson Wentz looks back to his MVP form and DeSean Jackson (eight catches, 154 yards, two touchdowns) adds another dimension to the Eagles offense, which also had 123 rushing yards against the Redskins. The Falcons allowed 172 rushing yards to the Vikings.

Pick: Eagles 31, Falcons 21

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ET (ESPN)

Line: Jets +2.5

The Browns didn't live up to all the offseason hype against the Titans as Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions as the team had three turnovers. Odell Beckham makes his return to New York, even though he's playing the Jets, Beckham had seven catches for 71 yards in his debut, not the game-breaker the Browns traded for. The Browns offensive line also struggled against the Titans, which could be a problem against the Jets defense, which forced four turnovers and a safety against the Bills last week. The Jets need to open up the downfield passing game and open up the game plan for Le'Veon Bell (17 carries, 60 yards, receiving touchdown) this week. The Jets will be looking for revenge after blowing a three-score lead to the Browns last year.

Pick: Browns 28, Jets 21