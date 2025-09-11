The NFL is back after a noteworthy Week 1 slate last weekend, and the action continues in Week 2 with 15 games between Sunday and Monday, including two Monday Night Football contests. Additionally, there are three games in the late-afternoon slate on Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts face the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers visit the Arizona Cardinals, with those games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET before a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are looking to avenge the blowout loss they suffered at the Eagles' hands back in February. Those three games make up our three-leg NFL Week 2 parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook. And if you're interested in NFL parlays or NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 2 late afternoon parlay

Panthers vs. Cardinals Over 44 (-105)

Broncos ML vs. Colts (-125)

Chiefs ML vs. Eagles (-105)

Final odds: +586 (wager $100 to win $586)

Panthers vs. Cardinals Over 44 (-105)

Bryce Young entered Year 3 of his NFL career with high hopes after he and the Panthers finished 2024 on a high note, be he struggled mightily in Week 1 against Jacksonville, throwing two picks and having another called back while scoring just 10 points. The Cardinals didn't look great in Week 1, either, but they beat a New Orleans team with an underrated defense 20-13. Sunday against a rebuilding Carolina defense feels like a good spot for Arizona's top playmakers like Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. to shine. I'd also expect Young to bounce back in some form, even if it comes late in garbage time. A total of 44 seems a hair low, and I like the Over, given I expect the Cardinals to be able to put points on the board and move the ball rather easily here.

Broncos (-125) vs. Colts

Daniel Jones beat out Anthony Richardson for the Week 1 QB1 job in Indianapolis and promptly put together one of the best games of his career with 272 passing yards, 26 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a 33-8 win over the Dolphins. Before starting to clamor for "Indiana Jones," it's important to point out that the Dolphins looked completely lost in Week 1 and hardly present the same challenge that the Broncos do. Denver didn't look great in Week 1, either, with Bo Nix throwing two picks in a 20-12 win over the Titans. The Broncos' defense did its job, though, limiting Cam Ward to 112 passing yards and a sub-50% completion percentage while also taking away the run game. Denver should be better in Week 2, while the Colts should be worse given the leap in competition they face from Week 1 to Week 2. I like Denver on the road here and wouldn't be surprised if the old Daniel Jones emerges with some questionable decisions and turnovers against an elite Broncos secondary.

Eagles vs. Chiefs (-105)

The Chiefs have started 0-2 just once under Andy Reid, and that was way back in 2014, his second year on the job. Kansas City is in danger of doing that this year, though, as they host an Eagles team that dismantled them 40-22 in the Super Bowl in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicates. Philadelphia absolutely dominated that game from start to finish, even putting backups in at one point. Kansas City will naturally be looking for revenge but also to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start. The Chiefs lost to a very good Chargers team in Brazil in Week 1 and have been stellar at home under Reid. This game has the makings of a classic, and the Chiefs should be able to avenge their Super Bowl loss with a win at home over Reid's former franchise.