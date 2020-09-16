NFL fans tend to overreact to Week 1, which can create plenty value in the betting market. Is the Vikings' young defense as vulnerable as Aaron Rodgers made it look? Are these the same old Falcons? Can the Patriots' run-first offense keep up with Russell Wilson on Sunday Night Football? The Week 2 NFL schedule features a slew of intriguing matchups, including a whopping nine games with NFL spreads of six points or more at William Hill. Before you make any Week 2 NFL predictions and picks, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 2 on a major heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and counting Week 1 this year, he is 25-8 on his NFL best bets, a 76 percent cash rate. Hammer's incredible roll continued last Sunday when he went 2-1 on his NFL picks, cashing easily with the Bills and Packers.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL against-the-spread picks.

Now, Hammer has locked in three best bets for Week 2. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks

Goldberg says the visiting Vikings (+3) will beat the Colts outright. "Philip Rivers is a statue and he continues to turn the ball over. The Colts' defense just allowed Gardner Minshew to complete 19 of 20 passes," Hammer told SportsLine. "Minnesota should be favored in this game. The Vikings will run the ball better this week and get to 1-1."

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on Falcons vs. Cowboys and Saints vs. Raiders, the Monday Night Football showdown in Las Vegas. In one of those games, Hammer says, the public is completely overreacting to Week 1, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets at SportsLine.

What are Hammer's top Week 2 NFL expert picks? Which side of Cowboys vs. Falcons and Saints vs. Raiders do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 2 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's on a 25-8 heater.

