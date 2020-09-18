Last week, favorites covered nine of the 16 games on the NFL schedule. This week, the NFL odds at William Hill feature several large NFL spreads, with Tom Brady and the Bucs listed as 8.5-point favorites at home against the Panthers and the 49ers giving seven points as they seek to make a statement against the Jets. Who should you back with your NFL picks? And which NFL bets should you avoid? Before you make any Week 2 NFL predictions and picks, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 2 on a major heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and counting Week 1 this year, he is 25-8 on his NFL best bets, a 76 percent cash rate. Hammer's incredible roll continued last Sunday when he went 2-1 on his NFL picks, cashing easily with the Bills and Packers.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL against-the-spread picks.

Now, Hammer has locked in three best bets for Week 2. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks

Goldberg says the visiting Vikings (+3) will beat the Colts outright. Minnesota is 22-6 against the spread in games following a loss over the past five years and 14-6 against the number in non-conference games during the same span. Minnesota has superior talent to the Jacksonville team that beat the Colts last week as a seven-point underdog.

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for the Jags, while undrafted rookie James Robinson showed promise on the ground. As a result, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook should have room to operate. The Colts' loss of leading rusher Marlon Mack to a torn Achilles tendon puts more pressure on 38-year-old QB Philip Rivers, who threw 46 passes and tossed two interceptions in his Indianapolis debut.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on Falcons vs. Cowboys and Saints vs. Raiders, the Monday Night Football showdown in Las Vegas. In one of those games, Hammer says, the public is completely overreacting to Week 1, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets at SportsLine.

What are Hammer's top Week 2 NFL expert picks? Which side of Cowboys vs. Falcons and Saints vs. Raiders do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 2 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's on a 25-8 heater.

