Week 2 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay would pay 6-1

Week 2 of the NFL season brings a slew of must-see games. The Rams (-2.5) host the Saints in a rematch of their controversial NFC Championship Game, the new-look Packers (-3) host the Vikings in a battle for early NFC North supremacy, and the Steelers (-4) return home for a must-win game versus the 1-0 Seahawks. And in one of the largest NFL spreads ever recorded, the Patriots are laying 18.5 points at lowly Miami. Fans across the nation will be locking in NFL picks on Sunday and Monday, but before you get down on any of these games, you need to see the Week 2 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Hammer enjoyed a scorching finish to last season, nailing three-way parlays during Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend and ending the season on a sick 12-3 heater with his best bets. Last week, he picked up right where he left off. His three best bets (Titans, Chiefs, Vikings) cashed so easily that he covered by a combined 58 points. Anyone who parlayed those was rewarded with a strong 6-1 payout.

This is the same handicapper who notched 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against the spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer is getting down hard on three Week 2 NFL picks. We can tell you he's riding the Steelers as four-point home favorites against Seattle.

"The week after Big Ben fails to throw a touchdown pass, the Steelers are 26-3," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The Seahawks haven't fared well going East in recent years, and they just gave up more than 400 passing yards to the Bengals at home."

The Steelers are 15-3 in Heinz Field home openers and 8-1 following losses of 20-plus points during the Ben Roethlisberger era. Now, they face a Seattle team that was out-gained 429-233 in a one-point home win over the Bengals.

Goldberg also is backing an ugly duckling in a game whose line is way off. You can get every one of his NFL picks at SportsLine.

What are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's top NFL best bets? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's top NFL picks for Week 2, all from the legendary handicapper who's on a 15-3 heater with his best bets.