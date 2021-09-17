The Los Angeles Chargers will try to win their seventh straight game when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers (1-0) have won six straight games dating to last season and haven't lost since falling to New England in Week 13. They also have beaten the Cowboys (0-1) three straight times and haven't lost to Dallas since 2005. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 55. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET. Which side can you trust with your NFL parlays and NFL picks?

The game is one of 16 in Week 2 of the NFL schedule. Other key NFL matchups include Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs taking on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football and the Steelers and Raiders renewing their rivalry in Pittsburgh. Before making any Week 2 NFL picks or football predictions, see the latest NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

Goldberg enters NFL Week 2 on an impressive run: Since Nov. 17, 2019, he is 52-36-5 on his NFL best bets, turning a profit of $1,260.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 2. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the Week 2 NFL spreads, Goldberg is high on the Steelers (-6) covering against the Raiders. The Steelers surprised many last Sunday with a 23-16 victory over the heavily favored Bills, who reached the AFC Championship Game last season. The Raiders also pulled off an upset win, beating Baltimore, 33-27, in overtime on Monday Night Football.

Hammer believes Vegas faces a tall task on Sunday. Not only do the Raiders play on a short week, they also have to fly across the country to play a game that starts at 10 a.m. on their body clocks. In addition, instead of having the home crowd behind them, they will encounter a blood-thirsty Steelers fanbase that hasn't been able to fill Heinz Field since the 2019 season.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

Hammer has locked in two other best bets for Week 2, including one on a team he says will "wins big," leading to a profitable cover. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 2 NFL expert picks? And which side cruises to any easy cover? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 2 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 52-36 heater, and find out.