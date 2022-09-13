Buffalo entered the 2022 regular season as the Super Bowl favorite as Caesars Sportsbook, and that certainly did not change following its blowout win over the Rams in Week 1. The Bills are 10-point favorites in their home opener against Tennessee on Monday Night Football in the latest Week 2 NFL odds, one of many games on a loaded Week 2 NFL schedule. Tennessee earned the top seed in the AFC last season, but it lost to the Giants in a stunner to open the 2022 campaign. Which teams should you back with your NFL bets?

Other big games on the slate include Dallas vs. Cincinnati and Las Vegas vs. Arizona. The Cowboys and Bengals are both looking to bounce back after suffering disappointing losses in Week 1, while the Cardinals and Raiders are looking to do the same. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 2. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cleveland Browns to win and cover against the New York Jets. Cleveland got off to a strong start to the season with its 26-24 win over Carolina in Week 1, while the Jets were dominated by Baltimore in a 24-9 final. New York was held out of the end zone until the final minute of the game, as quarterback Joe Flacco completed just 37 of 59 pass attempts.

Cleveland relied heavily on its rushing attack against Carolina, with running back Nick Chubb tallying 141 yards on 22 carries. Second-string running back Kareem Hunt added 46 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones caught six passes for 60 yards. The Jets have only recorded one win in their last eight road games and have covered the spread just six times in their last 19 games. SportsLine's model expects Cleveland to cruise to an easy win, covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

