There are four double-digit favorites in the Week 2 NFL odds, so betting on the spread instead of the money line could be more common. Buffalo is a 10-point favorite against Tennessee on Monday Night Football according to the latest Week 2 NFL spreads at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bills opened the season with a 31-10 win over the Rams in Los Angeles, making a clear statement after losing to Kansas City in the playoffs last year. Tennessee did not trail the Giants until the 1:06 mark in the fourth quarter of its season-opener. Should you back the Titans to bounce back with your Week 2 NFL bets, or should you trust the Bills to win another game against a quality opponent by double-digits? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 2. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cleveland Browns to win and cover against the New York Jets. The Browns are entering the second week of the season with momentum after Cade York kicked a game-winning 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left in his NFL debut on Sunday. Cleveland is 1-0 for the first time since 2004, led by Nick Chubb's 141 rushing yards against Carolina.

The Jets were projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and that narrative did not change following their 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Quarterback Joe Flacco attempted 59 passes, but the Jets did not score a touchdown until the final minute of the game. They have only picked up one road win in their last eight attempts, which is one reason why the model has Cleveland covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 2 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 2 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 2 NFL best bets from a model on a 139-98 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.