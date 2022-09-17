Tom Brady has not won a regular-season game against the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints in four starts as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback. The Bucs are favored by 2.5 points to snap that streak, according to the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, when they visit New Orleans on Sunday. Should you back one of these teams with your NFL parlays? Meanwhile, reigning league MVP Rodgers will try to help the Green Bay Packers rebound after an ugly 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But they face another NFC North rival when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Before you lock in any Week 2 NFL picks or parlays, you need to check out the NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread.

Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. His picks are available only at SportsLine and on the Early Edge. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for three Week 2 games, and he has a parlay that would pay 6-1. You can only see his Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks

After poring over the schedule for Week 2, Hartstein has found the best value plays for his parlay, and he is backing Denver -10 against the Texans. The Broncos fell to the Seahawks in Week 1, but that game featured a tense atmosphere with Denver quarterback Russell Wilson returning to Seattle for the first time. Wilson still managed to throw for 340 yards, and the Broncos' home opener should be a whole different affair in Week 2.

The Texans' defense had plenty of problems last week in a 20-20 tie with the Colts, as Matt Ryan had 352 passing yards and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 161. On the flip side, Denver's defense came to play against Seattle and seemed to get rolling as the game progressed. "Denver's elite defense started to click in the second half Monday night," Hartstein told SportsLine. The Broncos allowed 34 total yards in the second half, just 9 in the fourth quarter. See who else to pick in Week 2 here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

Hartstein has locked in two other spread picks, including one play where the matchup "sets up well" for a road underdog. You can only see Hartstein's full analysis and picks for his Week 2 NFL parlay here.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay for a payout of 6-1? And which road underdog is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's three-way parlay for Week 2, all from the expert who is up more than $3,700, and find out.