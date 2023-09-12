There are eight road favorites on the Week 2 NFL schedule, according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus. San Francisco opened the season with a 30-7 win at Pittsburgh last week, easily covering the 1.5-point spread in one of the most impressive performances of the week. The 49ers are eight-point road favorites against the Rams in the Week 2 NFL spreads. Los Angeles is coming off an optimistic outing of its own, cruising to a 30-13 win at Seattle.

Dallas will try to build on its 40-0 win over the Giants when it hosts the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets on Sunday. The Cowboys are 7.5-point favorites in the Week 2 NFL lines

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) to cover at home against the Chicago Bears. Tampa Bay opened the season with a 20-17 win at Minnesota as a four-point underdog, with quarterback Baker Mayfield putting together a strong debut. Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with veteran wide receiver Mike Evans six times for 66 yards and a score.

Chicago opened the season with a 38-20 loss to Green Bay despite entering that contest as a 1.5-point favorite. Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 216 yards and an interception while getting sacked four times. Chicago has only covered the spread once in its last nine games, which is one reason why Tampa Bay is covering in almost 60% of the model's latest simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

