The NFL roared back into action last week and with Week 2 now underway, there's no shortage of betting opportunities. The league has blessed sports fans with not one, but two Monday Night Football games, along with the usual dose of Sunday Night Football. If you're looking to add some juice to your primetime football viewing and want to get in some NFL betting for Falcons vs. Vikings, Buccaneers vs. Texans and Chargers vs. Raiders, we've created a parlay at BetMGM with one leg for each contest.

NFL Week 2 primetime parlay

Vikings -3.5 (-110)

Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)

Chargers-Raiders Under 46.5 (-110)

Final odds: +612 (wager $100 to win $612) at BetMGM

Vikings -3.5 vs. Falcons

J.J. McCarthy showed what he's capable of in the fourth quarter of NFL debut, and now he gets to play in front of the home crowd in Minnesota for the first time. While we shouldn't expect his late-game heroics to be the norm moving forward, the former Michigan star is capable of executing Kevin O'Connell's offense. The Falcons may be banged up for this game, and Christian Darrisaw will be back for Minnesota. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team has the Vikings covering in 64% of their simulations.

Buccaneers +2.5 at Texans

Houston's offensive line looks like a real problem, and Baker Mayfield looks like he has a real connection with Emeka Egbuka. We know this Tampa Bay team is capable and until the Texans show they can competently move the ball and protect C.J. Stroud, it's hard to go against the Bucs here. Tampa Bay covers in 58% of the simulations.

Chargers at Raiders Under 46.5

Brock Bowers may be available for Las Vegas on Monday, but it's hard to say whether he'll be operating at full capacity. Ashton Jeanty also had a rough start to his NFL career. Between those factors and Jim Harbaugh's well-known love for the running game, the Under is the play. It's hitting in 58% of the simulations.