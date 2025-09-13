The NFL is back in full swing with Week 2 of the season underway and a Sunday slate full of action on tap. If you're looking to spice up your viewing experience on Sunday with some NFL betting, we've created a three-leg parlay at Caesars Sportsbook featuring player props for three of the league's top running backs -- Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons. There's one leg for each time slot on Sunday.

NFL Week 2 running backs parlay at Caesars Sportsbook

Derrick Henry Over 95.5 rushing yards (-114)

Saquon Barkley Over 18.5 rushing attempts (+100)

Bijan Robinson Over 65.5 rushing yards (-112)

Final odds: +611 (wager $100 to win $611) at Caesars Sportsbook

Derrick Henry Over 95.5 rushing yards

There's plenty of reasons to like this prop. Derrick Henry is a cyborg. The Browns are bad -- potentially really bad. The Ravens are likely to jump out to a lead and then grind the clock out with their otherworldly running game. Heck, even the projections from the Inside the Lines team at SportsLine have Henry at 114.6 rushing yards. But most notably, Cleveland's Grant Delpit went on the record and said that Henry is "not hard" to stop. Have fun with that, sir.

Saquon Barkley Over 18.5 rushing attempts

The Kansas City defense isn't what it used to be. And even when it was better last season, Barkley got 25 carries in the Super Bowl against these same Chiefs. If the lack of receiving options on the K.C. sideline rears its ugly head and the Eagles move out in front by virtue of Patrick Mahomes having nobody reliable to throw to, that's all the more reason to keep the ball in Barkley's hands. The projections at SportsLine have Barkley averaging 20.8 carries.

Bijan Robinson Over 65.5 rushing yards

One of the most dangerous backs in the league, the Falcons will be looking for a big effort from Robinson on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings allowed the tenth most rushing yards in Week 1, and Atlanta's rushing attack is arguably better. Quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for 58 yards, while D'Andre Swift tallied 53. Robinson should be able to get over this mark, and the Inside the Lines team's model has him at 81.8 rushing yards.