Week 2 NFL picks: Steelers rout the Chiefs and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

A winning record in Week 1 with my Best Bets is reason to celebrate, but I wanted more.

But the Lions didn't show up Monday night and I ended up 3-2 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest.

This week is a tough one with all the injuries, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Some of those injuries might be game-time decisions, so it makes picking games a challenge.

Even so, I feel confident about this week's picks from what I felt was a tough slate.

I feel a 5-0 week coming in Week 2, so here are the picks:

Steelers (-4) vs. Chiefs

Yes, Roethlisberger has been banged up this week, but I expect him to play. The Chiefs are playing consecutive road games, and this is against a team playing its home opener. The Kansas City defense won't be able to stop the Steelers on offense. Blowout.

Cardinals (+12.5) at Rams

This number is bloated. It's an overreaction to last week. The Cardinals aren't as bad as they played in their opener against the Redskins. I see a bounce back for Arizona here. They won't win, but they will keep it inside the number. Plus, Rams are on a short week.

Browns (+8.5) at Saints

The Saints will win this one after getting handled in the opener last week by the Bucs. The defense, which was awful last week, won't be as bad here. But I think the Browns defense will slow the Saints some. Look for the Saints to win it, but I think the Browns plus the points are worth taking.

This line looks a little funny, especially considering the injuries to Deion Jones and Keanu Neal on the Atlanta defense. But the Panthers have major injuries to their offense. The Atlanta offense will get back on track here after a bad opener and the pass rushers will make for a long day for Cam Newton. Lay the points.

Seahawks (+3.5) at Bears

I think this line is an overreaction to what the Bears did in almost beating the Packers last Sunday night. Seattle is playing consecutive road games outside the division, which is tough. But I think Russell Wilson will be able to keep them close in this one. They cover the number.