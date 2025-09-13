Many football fans consider Patrick Mahomes the greatest pure quarterback in the NFL, but he's going to be tested on Sunday. The Chiefs quarterback will be without star receiver Rashee Rice (suspension) and likely without Xavier Worthy, who is doubtful with a shoulder injury, when the Chiefs play the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. Still, even with Rice out and Worthy doubtful, SportsLine's computer model views Mahomes Over 235.5 passing yards as a strong option for Week 2 NFL player props when online sports betting. The Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs against the Eagles, according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds. Mahomes threw for 258 yards last week without Rice and with Worthy only playing three plays. SportsLine's model has Mahomes racking up 282.6 passing yards, backing Mahomes Over 235.5 passing yards with its Week 2 NFL prop picks.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are experiencing a shorthanded roster you would expect in the middle of the season, not in Week 2. But that has also brought Mahomes' over/under down to a point where the model sees strong value, especially after Mahomes threw for 258 yards without Rice and Worthy for basically the entire game. Mahomes wasn't at his best at last year's Super Bowl, but he still threw for 257 yards in the loss, and you know this is a game the Chiefs will put more emphasis on after their 40-22 loss in last year's Super Bowl.

The model projects Mahomes for 282.6 passing yards on Sunday, even with a shorthanded playmaking group around him. Kansas City still has proven pass-catchers such as Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster for Mahomes, who went Over this total in 11 of 16 games last season.

Joe Burrow, Bengals, Under 279.5 passing yards (-115)



No one would debate Burrow's greatness as a pure passer, but for whatever reason, he has struggled in September the last few years. Burrown threw for only 113 yards in a 17-16 win over the Browns last week, and over the first four weeks of the previous two seasons, he's only reached 280 passing yards once in eight games. Burrow still led the NFL in passing yards last season, but his slow starts have seemingly carried over to the 2025 NFL season.

The Bengals play the Jaguars, who held Bryce Young to 154 passing yards last week. The model projects Burrow for 230.7 passing yards on Sunday, finishing well below his over/under. Burrow has gone Under his passing yardage total in seven of his last 10 games as the favorite, and the Bengals are favored by 3.5 points on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, Over 67.5 rushing yards (-111)

Gibbs was fifth in the NFL in rushing yards last season, and the man on the opposite sideline from Detroit on Sunday was a significant reason for that. The Lions face the Bears for the first time since former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took over as Chicago's head coach. Especially after a Week 1 loss to the Packers, the Lions will be especially focused to knock off their former offensive coordinator, who is now a head coach inside the division, and Gibbs will be crucial in that outcome.

The model projects Gibbs for 84.3 rushing yards on Sunday. The No. 12 overall pick was held to just 19 rushing yards last week, but he rushed for 1,412 yards on 83.1 rushing yards per game last season. The Bears allowed 120 rushing yards to the Vikings last week, and the Bears ranked 27th in rush defense at 136.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season.

