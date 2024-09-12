Week 2 NFL player props are saturated with options, but knowing which ones to target with your NFL prop picks can be overwhelming. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp racked up a whopping 21 targets in Los Angeles' loss last week against the Lions, finishing with 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Kupp is expected to see plenty of usage again in Week 2 with Rams receiver Puka Nacua (knee) sidelined for at least four weeks, a fact oddsmakers have taken into account in the Week 2 NFL betting lines.

Kupp's over/under for total receptions is 7.5 according to the latest Week 2 NFL prop odds. Will Kupp exceed that total on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, or should you look elsewhere for value before placing your Week 2 NFL prop bets? With sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and more offering tons of games surrounding Week 2 NFL player props, you'll want to check out the top Week 2 player props and NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.



Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed those NFL picks is way up.

For NFL Week 2, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market for NFL betting. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for NFL Week 2 at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 2 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 215.5 passing yards

Murray played well enough for the Cardinals to have a legitimate shot at beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. He completed 21-of-31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Bills. The former No. 1 overall pick has never thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a single season and he averaged just 6.7 yards per completion in 2023. The AI PickBot predicts that Murray throws for only 172.4 yards on average, rating the under as a 5-star play. The pick: Under 215.5 passing yards (-118). See more NFL props here.

Running Back: Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: 61.5 rushing yards

Jones was extremely effective in his debut with the Vikings, recording 14 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry and he'll be heavily relied on to keep the clock moving against a dangerous 49ers team on Sunday. The AI PickBot predicts that Jones will finish with 76.8 rushing yards against San Francisco, rating the over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 61.5 rushing yards (-115). See more NFL props here.

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 6.5 receptions

Game flow didn't necessarily benefit Lamb in Week 1 as Dallas opened up a 27-3 lead just two minutes into the second half. However, Lamb was still targeted 10 times and finished with five receptions for 61 yards. The Cowboys will welcome the New Orleans Saints to town on Sunday, an offense that scored 47 points in Week 1. Oddsmakers are expecting a shootout in this one and the AI PickBot predicts Lamb will finish with 8.7 receptions on average, rating the over as a 5-star play. The pick: Over 6.5 receptions (-119). See more NFL props here.

How to make Week 2 NFL prop bets

In addition, the AI PickBot has also locked in confident Week 2 NFL prop picks involving Dak Prescott, Alvin Kamara and Stefon Diggs. It's also identified a star quarterback who sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4.5 stars or better. You must see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Week 2, and which star quarterback sails past his posted total? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 2 NFL props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.