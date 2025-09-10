1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Pitted against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1, Allen finished stronger than anyone, showing no fear and all the right touch to outlast a fellow AFC power. He's a one-man wrecking crew in the clutch. (+1)

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Josh Allen got the last laugh in their prime-time opener, but Jackson was darn near unstoppable on the move. He and Derrick Henry remain the NFL's most fearsome tandem with the ball in their hands. (-1)

3 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

The biggest reason the Eagles survived Dallas after Jalen Carter's untimely ejection? Hurts was calm, controlled and efficient as the captain. He's still got the shiftiness to carry Philly's all-star offense. (+2)

4 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Arguably no quarterback enjoyed a sharper 2025 debut. Up against the Chiefs in Brazil, he didn't blink twice. Maybe all those physical gifts are finally translating to crunch-time conviction. If so, look out. (+6)

5 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The Packers might have a complete package as an NFC contender, but Love was so good against Detroit he almost stole the Week 1 spotlight from Micah Parsons . His deep touch is effortlessly picturesque. (+3)

6 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Beating the Giants in a rout felt kind of ho-hum for Daniels, which is a testament to how much he's already trusted as the tone-setter for Washington. He's still doing plenty of work as a silky-smooth ball carrier.

7 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The reigning AFC champion was outdueled against the Bolts to open the year, but he still showcased some of his signature acrobatics. He might need even more now that speedster Xavier Worthy is banged up. (-3)

8 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

There are consecutive drives where Stafford fully looks his age (37). Then there are throws that remind you why he won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. As long as he stays upright, his arm will eventually show up. (+1)

9 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

All that preseason Emeka Egbuka hype was warranted, apparently. Mayfield loves to throw the rock around the yard, and whenever he fired it the rookie's way to open 2025, spicy things happened for Tampa. (+2)

10 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The numbers weren't the prettiest, but Prescott threatened the Eagles with a slew of pinpoint lobs in the season opener. That's almost the opposite of how he typically rolls. But it should bode well for Dallas. (+3)

11 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The only reason he didn't drop even farther is because we've seen this act before: The Bengals are somehow cursed to sluggish starts, even though Burrow has one of the sharpest arms in the sport. (-8)

12 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Similar to Joe Burrow , Goff is saved a bit by his experience; he's bounced back from plenty of clunkers before. It's concerning how tight he looked without Ben Johnson on his side calling the plays. (-4)

13 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Pete Carroll may well be an old-school leader, but he sure let his new (old) quarterback air it out to start the year. Smith had a ball while launching it against Mike Vrabel's Patriots to the tune of 362 yards. (+3)

14 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

It took all of one game for Purdy to get banged up alongside half his bruised 49ers teammates, though he overcame some forced throws to finish with poise in Week 1. Mac Jones is the Plan B if he can't go. (-2)

15 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Well, well, well. Maybe there is some life in that 41-year-old soul. Rodgers took four sacks in his Steelers debut, but on the whole, he shuffled around and flicked the ball with a comfort not seen in years. (+6)

16 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

The biggest surprise of the Steelers-Jets opener might've been Fields matching Rodgers in steadiness. Not only was he explosive on the move as usual, but he also showed up as a situational deep thrower. (+9)

17 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Nix mirrored Sean Payton's passion in the midst of a frustratingly uneven start against the Titans . He certainly has to control the ball better. But he's got an undying will about him in his dual-threat efforts. (-2)

18 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Are we positive which version of Stroud is the real one? Is anyone? Beloved as he may be as a leader, the once-stellar pocket passer has become really dependent on Houston's ferocious defense. (-4)

19 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB

His first NFL action was ugly at first, punctuated by a ghastly pick six. Then he found a second gear in crunch time, uncorking tight-window rockets and using his legs to seal a comeback win on the road. (+4)

20 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Whereas J.J. McCarthy fizzled early and finished strong, Williams was the superior playmaker out of the gate in Week 1, only to endure a midgame slump. If only he could settle down his passing mechanics. (+2)

21 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

We kind of go through the same patterns with Murray every year: solid start, promising gifts, hollow finish. But 1-0 is 1-0. And he did his job in every facet to start, including as an efficient short-area passer. (+3)

His Falcons didn't outlast the rival Buccaneers to open the year, but Penix was a beacon of hope. He stepped up in the pocket when required, and his left arm kept Atlanta competitive until the finish. (+7)

23 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Yes, the Liam Coen era got off to a victorious start. But that's a bigger credit to Travis Etienne's big rushing day. Lawrence was fine in spurts, but for all his natural athleticism, he remains an erratic point guard. (-6)

24 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

He's bound to rise, because his Week 1 loss wasn't primarily on him, though a lost fumble didn't help. The question is whether Seattle can protect him well enough to let him properly laser the ball down the field. (-5)

25 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Mike Vrabel's arrival was supposed to jump-start the Patriots' rebuild. Not so fast. Maye was just fine, but not particularly groundbreaking, against a so-so Raiders defense. Hopefully his weapons help him out. (-5)

26 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Week 1 alone suggests he should be in the top 10. No doubt his carving up of the Dolphins was a pleasant surprise for Indy. We're just cautious here. He can move. But can he sustain the downfield passing? (+5)

27 Cameron Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Anyone with eyes can see pretty clearly that Ward has the requisite arm talent to make it at the NFL level. Timing and decision-making is still a work in progress, as evidenced by a 42.9% completion rate. (-1)

28 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Yikes. Tagovailoa boasts Pro Bowl-caliber accuracy. Unfortunately, he looked as panicked as he's ever been against any semblance of pressure in Week 1. He also appears oblivious to his own tendencies. (-10)

29 Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns QB

The Browns were at least competitive in their opener against the Bengals. Isn't that all Kevin Stefanski and Co. are asking for when they trot out the 40-year-old Flacco? We'll see how long this rental continues. (+1)

30 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

New Orleans might be on the fast track to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, but you can't say Rattler isn't trying to spice things up. The second-year veteran kept the Saints in the mix until the buzzer to start. (+2)

31 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

It's time for another red flag. Young may have been more confident to close Year 2, but we're back to square one with his fundamentals, it seems. At his smaller size, he needs to operate much quicker. (-3)

32 Russell Wilson New York Giants QB