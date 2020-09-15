Less than a year ago, Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa were crowned as Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, respectively. The defensive award was clear cut whereas the offensive award essentially came down to two players (sorry, A.J. Brown): Josh Jacobs and Murray. Will there be a runaway winner in 2020 or have several rookies entered the chat? With Week 1 in the books, the race has officially begun.

Before we get going I want to address the elephant in the room: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall selection, is absent from the list. He did some good things, especially on the first drive but it was not enough to warrant inclusion Week 1. Burrow is my pick to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but that will become clearer over his body of work across the entire season. His poise and feel for the game are well beyond what is expected of a rookie, but the actual production is just not there yet. This is not a knock on Burrow in the short or long term. The expectation is that it will not be long before the LSU product joins this list and rises quickly.

Without further ado, the first installment of 'hey, you ranked him too low!'

There were several other rookies that played a significant amount for their respective teams this week. The honorable mention category of players that will be monitored, including: Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, Miami safety Brandon Jones, Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., Cleveland tight end Harrison Bryant, Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., Rams safety Jordan Fuller, Miami offensive guard Solomon Kindley and Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn.