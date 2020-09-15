1 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Young was fantastic recording 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. One play that did not show up in the stat sheet, because Matt Ioannidis jumped offsides, was when Young hit Carson Wentz's arm, which sent the ball fluttering through the air aimlessly. It was intercepted by Washington but the play did not count.

2 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

It feels like Edwards-Helaire's debut was centuries ago because he played on Thursday Night Football. He carried the rock 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. The scary part is that the LSU product is more than capable of catching passes and Kansas City did not utilize him in that capacity this week.

3 C.J. Henderson Jacksonville Jaguars CB

Henderson was regarded as a Top 10 pick in his second to last season in Gainesville. Some injuries led to a dip in how he was perceived but it was all corrected by draft night when he was selected No. 9 overall. His talent was validated against the Colts. He leads the league in interceptions (1) and pass deflections (3) after one week.

4 Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens LB

Queen is an undersized linebacker that scurries across the field collecting tackles on his unsuspecting victims. The rookie recorded eight tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in his debut. The AFC North added Devin Bush last year and now Queen joins the fold. Your move, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

5 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SAF

If there was one player equipped to handle early playing time, it was Winfield. He has been well-coached athletically and professionally by his father. His stat sheet may not scream 'star' but his play was fantastic.

6 Henry Ruggs III Las Vegas Raiders WR

Ruggs recorded 66 all-purpose yards before halftime. A minor injury prevented him from building upon that in the second half but his potential was evident.

7 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

After No. 6 on this list, these players start to get a little jumbled. It feels as though the bottom half of this list could be churned on a weekly basis dependent upon how snaps are divvied out. Robinson was a surprising undrafted free agent but Jacksonville is happy to have him. He took over as the feature back for Leonard Fournette and did not disappoint. The rookie from Illinois State had 90 all-purpose yards.

8 J.K. Dobbins Baltimore Ravens RB

Dobbins' stats may not equal his contributions. He scored his first two touchdowns on just seven carries for 22 yards. The Ohio State product was given the ball in short-yardage situations, which hurts his yards per carry. It is clear that he is going to take on a large role in this offense with each passing week.

9 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

The offensive script for Week 1 may not have worked out the way that Dallas expected but it was still fruitful for Lamb. He finished the game with five receptions for 59 yards.

10 Austin Jackson Miami Dolphins T

Time to eat some crow. I thought Jackson would struggle out of the gate because he was facing the steepest learning curve. Miami has done a great job with him and he did a great job protecting Ryan Fitzpatrick's blindside.

11 Antonio Gibson Washington Football Team RB

Washington trotted out their stable of backs but it was clear that Gibson was head and shoulders better than his peers. He is a dynamic player that can be utilized in a variety of roles in that offense. Look for him to take on a larger share of the touches.

12 Joshua Kelley Los Angeles Chargers RB

Kelley was underrated by most -- not I -- in the draft community until he balled out at the Reese's Senior Bowl. They should be caught up now because he has leapfrogged Justin Jackson and has Austin Ekeler in his sights. The UCLA product had 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

13 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB

An injury is never desired and it is unfortunate that Taylor's role was expanded by an injury to Marlon Mack. The rookie averaged a subpar 2.4 yards per carry but tacked on 67 yards on six targets through the air. Indianapolis has since declared him their starter.

14 Lloyd Cushenberry Denver Broncos C

Cushenberry did some good things against Tennessee. He still has a lot of room for growth but the offensive line was expected to be a huge weakness for Denver and the LSU product helped soften that reality a bit on Monday night.

15 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB