There are eight teams favored by at least six points on the Week 2 NFL odds, creating many paths when it comes to Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks. Baltimore is the heaviest favorite in the Week 2 NFL spreads at -8.5 against the Raiders, but the Bengals lost as the largest favorites last week. Avoiding big upsets is the key to staying alive in NFL eliminator pool picks, and almost every survivor pool is smaller following Cincinnati's loss. Making the right Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks requires more than just a glance at this week's schedule, as contestants need to develop a plan for future weeks as well. Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Anyone who followed his advice avoided one of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced to Week 2.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in his Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who White is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Ravens (-8.5 vs. Raiders), even though they are the heaviest favorite of the week. Baltimore had the top rushing attack in the NFL last season and quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 122 yards against Kansas City last week, but new running back Derrick Henry finished with just 46 yards on 13 carries. He is facing a Raiders defense that is anchored by two-time All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had two sacks and six tackles in an overtime win over Baltimore to open the 2021 season.

The Raiders finished with 296 yards against the Chargers last week, as quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 25 of 33 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas only lost two games by double digits last season, so there are signs pointing to a close game on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, the Ravens are projected to be heavy favorites several times in the coming months, giving White enough reasons to save Baltimore for later in the season. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, White is backing a home team that "looks like it has one of the best offenses in the league." The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the expert who avoided the Bengals in Week 1 and is up almost 50 units on ATS picks over the last seven years.