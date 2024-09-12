NFL teams favored by more than three points in Week 1 went 9-1, but it was still an eventful week for making NFL survivor pool picks due to the one loss. Cincinnati fell to New England as an 8.5-point home favorite in the NFL odds, knocking out a significant portion of entries in NFL survivor pools. Those who survived the carnage in Week 1 will now turn their attention to Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks. There are eight teams favored by six-plus points in the Week 2 NFL spreads. However, Baltimore is the only team favored by more than a touchdown, with the Ravens listed at -8.5 against the Raiders on Sunday.

Other popular teams that could be included in Week 2 NFL survivor strategy are the Lions (-7 vs. Buccaneers), Chargers (-6.5 vs. Panthers) and Cowboys (-6.5 vs. Saints). Should you back any of those teams with your Week 2 NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Anyone who followed his advice avoided one of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced to Week 2.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Ravens (-8.5 vs. Raiders), even though they are the heaviest favorite of the week. It can be difficult to bounce back from an emotional season-opening loss, which is exactly what Baltimore will be trying to do on Sunday. The Ravens are coming off a trip to Kansas City for the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, which came down to the final play and a video review.

Baltimore's offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson, and running back Derrick Henry finished with just 46 rushing yards on 13 carries. Las Vegas put together a valiant defensive effort against the Chargers in its opener, limiting quarterback Justin Herbert to 144 passing yards on 26 attempts. White understands why the Ravens are an appealing option as heavy favorites, but he prefers saving them for Week 6 or Week 9. See which team to pick instead here.

