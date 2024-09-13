NFL favorites went 13-3 in Week 1, the highest winning percentage for an opening week since 2009. However, the Bengals lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point home favorites, knocking out a huge chunk of 2024 NFL survivor pool picks in the biggest season-opening upset since 2018. The Week 2 NFL schedule features another clear favorite atop the NFL odds, as the Ravens are 8.5-point favorites against the Raiders in the Week 2 NFL odds. Eight teams are favored between 3.5 and seven points, so there are plenty of options for Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks.

Detroit is coming off an overtime win over the Rams and is a 6.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay in the Week 2 NFL spreads. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is just 1-16 as at least a 6-point underdog during his career, so should you select the Lions with your Week 2 NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Anyone who followed his advice avoided one of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced to Week 2.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in his Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who White is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Ravens (-8.5 vs. Raiders), even though they are the heaviest favorite of the week. There are several reasons to avoid Baltimore this week, despite its status as the heaviest favorite on the board. One reason is to stay away from the heavy chalk, as it can be beneficial to be on a different team than most entries (see Cincinnati last week).

The Ravens also hold plenty of future value, as they are expected to be big favorites in home games against the Commanders (Week 6) and Broncos (Week 9). They are coming off a close game against Kansas City that left star quarterback Lamar Jackson dealing with soreness which held him out of practice to start the week. White prefers letting the Ravens recover from that game and saving them for later in the season. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, White is backing a home team that "looks like it has one of the best offenses in the league." The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the expert who avoided the Bengals in Week 1 and is up almost 50 units on ATS picks over the last seven years.