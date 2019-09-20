Week 3 best bets: Why Chargers will win and cover against Texans and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

So far, so good. We kept it simple last week and went 2-0, to bring us to 4-1-1 on the season. Came very close to winning with both dogs outright, but that Bears-Broncos ending was an all-timer. Regardless, the +2.5 was all we needed. If you follow me on Twitter, I liked the Jags moneyline a lot Thursday night -- and should have made it a best bet. But I didn't. Still, my post-week 1 advice of fade the Titans has worked well two weeks in a row.

I'm going to keep it tight this week as well, while we gather more info about the league and certain teams. So many backup QBs thrust into roles gives me a little pause.

The Chargers aren't getting the kind of pass rush I expected. But now they get the Texans offensive line, with a banged up Laremy Tunsil, and this should be the week that Bosa and Ingram get going.

Deshaun Watson has been sacked four times or more in eight straight games, the Texans run game works in fits and starts, and that defense has its issues, too. They should have lost to the Jags at home a week ago, and Philip Rivers will be a handful.

The Chargers' kicking game gives me a little pause, but I believe the defense will be stifling enough for then to win relatively comfortably.

I just don't know what the Dolphins do well. And while I believe Josh Rosen is an upgrade at QB, behind this line and with an offense this thin on skill, I just don't think they can cobble together enough garbage time points to beat the spread. Minkah Fitzpatrick was the best thing going in Miami secondary and now he's traded, too.

There is a great blueprint for Cowboys play caller Kellen Moore to follow off what the Ravens did with RPO looks and play action in Week 1, and with Dak vying to become the highest-paid QB in the game, I don't see him stepping off the gas. Prescott will have time to pick this team apart and Zeke will break off some long runs, too.

I don't think the Cowboys are held under 40 points, and it's hard for me to see Miami scoring more than 10.