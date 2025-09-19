The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) host the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in an NFC showdown in Week 3 at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles beat the Cowboys and Chiefs through two weeks. While the Rams have defeated the Texans and Titans. According to the latest Week 3 NFL odds, Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is set at 44.5. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) travel to play the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. To wrap up Week 3, the Detroit Lions (1-1) and Baltimore Ravens (1-1) collide on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Three NFL picks, including Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson, are part of a QB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 4-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three QB betting picks for NFL Week 3 (odds subject to change):

Jalen Hurts 40+ rushing yards vs. Rams (-112)

Patrick Mahomes Over 233.5 passing yards vs. Giants (-127)

Lamar Jackson 2+ passing touchdowns (-195)

Combining the model's three picks into a QB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +442 (risk $100 to win $442).

Jalen Hurts 40+ rushing yards vs. Rams (-112, DraftKings)



Through two games, Jalen Hurts has thrown for 253 passing yards but has zero passing touchdowns. Philadelphia is seventh in the NFL in rushing offense (140), and Hurts has recorded 77 rushing yards this season. In Hurts' last game versus the Rams, he finished with 70 rushing yards. He has also gone Over 40 rushing yards in five of the last 10 games when the line is set at 39.5. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model projects that Hurts will finish with 44 rushing yards in this game.

Patrick Mahomes Over 233.5 passing yards vs. Giants (-112, DraftKings)



The Chiefs' passing game has struggled to get going, as Patrick Mahomes has 445 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception. Regardless, Kansas City is 0-2 and has its back against the wall. The Giants are 29th in the NFL in passing defense (277.5). They allowed Dak Prescott and Jayden Daniels both to throw for more than 230 passing yards in 2025. Mahomes has gone Over 233.5 passing yards in six of the last 10 games when the line is set at 233.5. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model predicts that Mahomes will have 256 passing yards in this game.

Lamar Jackson 2+ passing touchdowns vs. Lions (-195, DraftKings)

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to be a dominant force for the Ravens, as he has 434 passing yards and is tied for first in the NFL in passing touchdowns (6) this season. The Ravens have scored 40-plus points in back-to-back games and threw for 41 passing touchdowns in 2024. Jackson has gone Over in 10 straight games when the line is set at 1.5. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model projects that Jackson will throw for 2.2 passing touchdowns in this primetime bout.