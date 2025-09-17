The Green Bay Packers head on the road to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 2-0 on the season after picking up wins over the Lions and Commanders. According to the latest Week 3 NFL odds, Green Bay is an 8.5-point favorite, and SportsLine's model is backing the Packers to cover the spread on the road. SportsLine's model is also backing Over 50.5 points to be scored when the Chicago Bears host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. The model is also backing the Over 51.5 total points on Monday Night Football when the Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens. Those NFL picks are part of an NFC North parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Three NFC North betting picks for NFL Week 3 (odds subject to change):

Packers -8.5 vs. Browns (-110)

Cowboys vs. Bears: Over 50.5 points (-105)

Lions vs. Ravens: Over 51.5 points (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFC North parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596).

Packers -8.5 vs. Browns (-110, DraftKings)



The Packers have held both opponents to 18 or fewer points in back-to-back games. The defense is flying around, ranking third in total defense (238), second in run defense (48.5), and fourth in scoring defense (15.5). The Browns have yet to score more than 17 points this season. Green Bay's offense has scored 27 points in Weeks 1 and 2, ranking 12th in passing offense (228.5). SportsLine's model is calling for Jordan Love to lead the Packers to victory on the road as Green Bay covers the spread in 64% of simulations.

Cowboys vs. Bears, Over 50.5 points (-105, DraftKings)



These teams have some of the worst defenses after two weeks. The Bears are 28th in total defense (382.5) and last in scoring defense (39.5). The Cowboys aren't better, ranking 30th in total defense (404) and tied for 28th in points allowed (30.5). The Bears have scored at least 24 points in both games this season, with the Cowboys dropping 40 points in the win over the Giants in Week 2. There will be opportunities for Dak Prescott and Caleb Williams to make plays downfield. SportsLine's model is calling for these teams to combine for 52 points, resulting in the Over hitting in 50% of simulations.

Ravens vs. Lions, Over 51.5 points (-115, DraftKings)

This matchup features two explosive offenses. The Lions are coming off a franchise record 511 total yards with 52 points in the win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2. Meanwhile, Baltimore has dropped 40-plus points in back-to-back games. They led the NFL in scoring offense (40.5), and Detroit is in the third spot (32.5). The Over cashed in 10 of the Lions' games in 2024. SportsLine's model is expecting that trend to continue on Monday as the model projects these teams to combine for 55 total points, helping the Over hit in 54% of simulations.