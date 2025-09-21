A lot of the conversation around Bijan Robinson during training camp focused on the pronunciation of his first name, but after two games without scoring a touchdown, there may be some harder questions coming from Fantasy football players and sports bettors backing Robinson in the 2025 NFL season. However, SportsLine's proven computer model projects his touchdown drought to end this weekend, giving Robinson a better than 75% chance of cashing in Week 3 NFL anytime touchdown bets. The Falcons play the Panthers on Sunday, and Robinson had two touchdowns in each of his matchups against Carolina last season, making him a strong candidate for online sports betting to score an anytime TD for Week 3 NFL bets in Week 3 NFL prop picks. According to the latest anytime TD scorer odds, Robinson is -240 (risk $240 to win $100) to find the end zone against Carolina.

Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Week 3 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Week 3 NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users receive $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Best Week 3 NFL anytime touchdown picks:



Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-240)

Rome Odunze, Bears (+155)

DeVonta Smith, Eagles (+240)

Parlay these picks for +1032 odds with a FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins: (odds subject to change)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-210)

Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had 15 touchdowns last season after being held to only eight scores in his rookie season. Six of those touchdowns came in Michael Penix Jr.'s three starts over the final three games of last season, which made people expect Robinson would build off that strong close to begin the 2025 season. Robinson has been held without a score over the first two weeks, but a matchup against the Panthers can be the perfect situation to change that, as he had four touchdowns in two games against Carolina last year. Robinson rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the final game last year against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed a rushing touchdown in each of their first two games of the season, and Carolina allowed 31.4 points per game last season, the most in the NFL by nearly four whole points per game.

The model projects Robinson to score in 78% of simulations. BetMGM offers the best odds at -210 for Robinson to score an anytime touchdown, and with the latest BetMGM promo code, new users can receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Rome Odunze, Bears (+155)

Odunze has three touchdowns this season, scoring at least once in each of Chicago's first two games of the season, as Ben Johnson has clearly made it a priority to feature Odunze in the offense. Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, already has as many touchdowns as he did while playing in all 17 games as a rookie, showcasing his importance in this year's scheme. Having a full season and offseason to form chemistry with Caleb Williams has also helped, as Odunze had seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets last week.

The Bears play the Cowboys, who allowed 37 points and three passing touchdowns last week to a Giants team that was held out of the end zone by Washington in Week 1, as this should be a strong matchup for Chicago's passing attack. The model projects Odunze to score in 55% of simulations, while his +155 odds have an implied odds of 39.2%. DraftKings offers Odunze at +155 odds, while other betting apps have him at +145 or lower, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can receive $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles (+240)

Smth has been held without a touchdown over the first two weeks as the Eagles are 2-0 despite not having a passing touchdown yet. That isn't a sustainable trend throughout the season if the Eagles plan to put themselves in a strong position to defend their Super Bowl championship, and a matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Rams may need the passing game to contribute more. Smith is tied for the team lead in receptions (seven) and targets (nine) and leads in receiving yards (69), so when the Eagles are passing, they are looking for him.

Philadelphia's lack of a passing touchdown through two weeks has altered Smith's odds to make him a top value for Week 3 anytime touchdown bets. Smith had a career-high eight touchdowns in his fourth NFL season last year, and he added a touchdown reception in the Super Bowl. The Rams have only allowed one passing touchdown this season, but a matchup against Hurts and the Eagles offense is a step up from younger quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud in Houston and Cam Ward in Tennessee. The model projects Smith to score in 48% of simulations, while his +240 odds at FanDuel give implied odds of 29.4%. You can back Smith with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

Want more Week 3 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some top anytime touchdown NFL player props for Week 3. Now, get NFL Week projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 3 NFL game, including Broncos vs. Chargers, Ravens vs. Lions and Steelers vs. Patriots. Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 23-16 (+1031) over his last 39 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 3 NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.

Want more huge paydays? The model has also built a five-leg Week 3 NFL parlay that would pay over $18,000 for a $10 bet. Check out the model's Week 3 NFL parlay only at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see the parlay.