A pair of 2024 playoff teams have started off at 0-2, with the Texans and Chiefs both hoping to find the win column on Sunday. Houston is a 1.5-point road underdog to Jacksonville, per the Week 3 NFL odds, while Kansas City is favored by 6 points at the Giants on Sunday night, with the latter being the only matchup of winless teams in Week 3. Both Kansas City and Houston are also winless against the spread, which may influence Week 3 NFL betting for their games. Meanwhile, despite the teams' struggles, individual players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and C.J. Stroud may still find their way into many Week 3 NFL prop bets.

Will the Chiefs or Texans find success either on the scoreboard or versus the line? Another 0-2 team in the Bears is actually favored versus the 1-1 Cowboys. Being winless is certainly a motivating factor to play your best, and factors like this should be considered before making Week 3 NFL predictions.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 3

The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 3 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, 44.5) covering against the Los Angeles Rams. The model has Philly covering in well over 60% of simulations

Chicago's Rome Odunze is projected to be a top-10 wide receiver this week

It has Minnesota's Carson Wentz as its top value pick at quarterback, while Washington's Zach Ertz is one of the best value picks at tight end for Sunday's main slate.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues.

SportsLine's model enters Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. One of its favorite picks is the Packers (-8.5) covering at Cleveland, which cashes over 60% of the time.

Analyst Sia Nejad, who is on a 4-0 roll (+400) with ATS picks in Falcons games, has revealed his best bets for Week 3. He is backing Atlanta (-4.5) to cover on the road versus the Panthers.

Eric Cohen, who went 12-4 with his Week 1 NFL picks and then 11-5 in Week 2, has exact score predictions for all 16 games. He is high on the Bears (-1.5, 50) to defeat the Cowboys, 31-27, on Sunday.

Bills vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football picks

The Week 3 NFL schedule starts with the 2-0 Bills hosting the 0-2 Dolphins on Thursday. Buffalo is 13-1 versus Miami over their last 14 meetings, and Bills coach Sean McDermott is 9-0 versus Miami at home. SportsLine's model likes the Bills (-11.5) to cover the largest Week 3 NFL spread, with Buffalo winning ATS in almost 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

Chiefs vs. Giants Sunday Night Football picks

The only Week 3 matchup of 0-2 teams takes place on Sunday night as the Giants host the Chiefs. New York is 7-0 all-time at home versus the Chiefs, making the Giants the only NFL team to be undefeated at home versus Kansas City. SportsLine's model likes the Chiefs (-5.5) to cover, projecting they win versus the spread in almost 60% of simulations.

Ravens vs. Lions Monday Night Football picks

A potential Super Bowl preview takes place on Monday night with the Lions visiting the Ravens (-5.5). These teams combined for 93 points in Week 2 victories, with nine passing touchdowns and zero turnovers. SportsLine's model likes the Over (51.5) in this game, predicting 54 combined points. One of its top picks is Goff going Over 267.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4-star rating. The Machine Learning Model is calling for Goff to finish with 307.6 yards on average.