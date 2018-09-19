Week 3 NFL injuries: Browns' Jarvis Landry questionable for Thursday vs. Jets

The Browns roll into a Thursday night matchup looking for their win in 20 games as favorites -- favorites! -- but if they finally put a crooked number in Hue Jackson's win column, it'll have to come without multiple key players on defense and potentially the team's best passing-game weapon.

We'll also take a first look below at the injury reports around the league for the teams playing on Sunday.

Jets vs. Browns (-3)

The Jets listed two offensive linemen as limited early in the week but come into this matchup relatively healthy. The Browns, however, are a different story.

Landry was limited by a knee injury all week before drawing a questionable tag. The offense cannot afford to lose the reliable passing-game option after trading Josh Gordon to the Patriots this week. If Landry can't go, the team wouldn't have much behind Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway. Darren Fells could see more work in two tight-end sets, but the team could use running back Duke Johnson as a receiver to help make up for the loss.

On defense, the Browns' injuries could also be problematic. With Ogbah out again, the Browns will have to rotate three unimpressive options opposite Myles Garrett, and it could lead to less pressure on rookie QB Sam Darnold. Kirksey is a big loss at linebacker, and Randall seems to be on the wrong side of questionable after not practicing all week.

Wednesday injury reports

