Week 3 NFL injuries: Cam Newton ruled out vs. Cardinals, Alshon Jeffery questionable for Eagles

Week 3 of the NFL season is already underway with the Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars defeating the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Minshew, playing in relief of Nick Foles, threw two touchdown passes as the Jaguars won their first game of the season.

Looking to Sunday, Cam Newton's left foot sprain will keep him out of the Panthers' game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. Newton, the Panthers' franchise quarterback, has been unable to practice this week as he continues to be hampered by an injury that he sustained during the preseason.

Elsewhere around the league, Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who missed the week's first practice with a knee injury, will play in Sunday's game in San Francisco against the undefeated 49ers. Darius Leonard, the Colts' All-Pro middle linebacker, will remain in the league's concussion protocol and will miss this Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Keep it locked here, as we'll update you on the key injury reports from around the league in this space as they become available.

Broncos at Packers (-7.5)

Denver wideout Courtland Sutton is apparently good to go for Sunday's game after missing Thursday's practice with a rib injury, but the Broncos will still be without James at right tackle. If Callahan can't suit up, that could mean a bigger performance for Packers receiver Geronimo Allison in the slot.

Lions at Eagles (-6)

Melvin, a six year veteran who signed with the Lions this offseason, has not missed a game this season despite sustaining his knee injury during the preseason. Davis will be hoping to make his season debut after a week of limited practices.

The Eagles have a slew of notable inactives for this Sunday that includes pass catchers Jackson, Jeffery and Goedert. Jeffery didn't practice all week and is unlikely to play despite earning the questionable tag, leaving the team's top options at the position as Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins.

Ravens at Chiefs (-5.5)

Baltimore will have to face Patrick Mahomes without Smith, one of the league's best cornerbacks. He will be replaced in the lineup by Anthony Averett, a 2018 fourth round pick who will be making his second career start. Andrews was limited on Thursday and Friday, and if he can't play that takes away an important part of the Ravens offense.

Kansas City's offense will be without several key players on Sunday. They may also be without McCoy, who rushed for 104 yards in the Chiefs' first two games of the season. Darwin Thompson, who has just one carry this season, may have to start at running back for the Chiefs if McCoy can't go. However, McCoy did practice in full on Friday, a signal he will likely be available on Sunday.

Bengals at Bills (-6)

One bright spot for the Bills with regard to their injury front is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is slated to play on Sunday after being previously hampered by a neck injury. White, who recorded eight tackles in Buffalo's Week 2 victory in New York, was limited earlier in the week. With Singletary out, Frank Gore is likely to feature in the team's rushing attack, with T.J. Yeldon mixing in.

Falcons at Colts (-1.5)

Falcons: P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT

P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT Colts: TBA

The Falcons are relatively healthy for this game, with right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) good to go despite being limited on Friday, and safety Keanu Neal (groin) also cleared following a full practice to end the week.

Raiders at Vikings (-9.5)

Oakland is in a world of hurt at guard, with Jackson out and Good currently listed as questionable. Expect running back Jalen Richard to fill in for Harris as the Raiders' return specialist for Sunday's game. Running back Josh Jacobs (hip) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided a final injury designation, so he's clear to use in fantasy leagues.

Jets at Patriots (-22)

Jets: TBA

TBA Patriots: TBA

Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Cowboys (-23)

Josh Rosen appeared on the Dolphins injury report early in the week, but he practiced in full all week and was named the starter for this matchup. He'll have to go without Wilson, one of the team's top receivers.

While Miami will have to face Dak Prescott without two of their safeties, Prescott will be without Gallup, who caught 13 passes for 226 yards during the Cowboys' first two games of the season. Gallup's absence could lead to more activity Sunday for fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Devin Smith.

Giants at Buccaneers (-6)

Giants: TBA

TBA Buccaneers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Panthers at Cardinals (-1.5)

Newton will be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Allen, who threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, a victory over the Saints in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Even though Olsen was listed as questionable, he's expected to play in this game.

Saints at Seahawks (-4)

Saints: TBA

TBA Seahawks: TBA

Analysis to come.

Texans at Chargers (-3)



Texans: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (wrist), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (wrist), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Chargers: TE Hunter Henry (knee) OUT; CB Michael Davis (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin) QUESTIONABLE

For the Texans, Tunsil would be a big loss after being limited all week in practice as the team looks to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson against the pass rush of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (knee) was limited early in the week but got in a full practice Friday and avoided a final injury designation. So did center Mike Pouncey after missing Thursday's session with a shoulder injury. With Henry out, expect Virgil Green to have a productive day as he fills in as the Chargers' starting tight end for Sunday's game. Badgley is on track to return to the team after getting in full practices on Thursday and Friday, which should be a relief for the team after Ty Long's shaky performance in Week 2.

Steelers at 49ers (-6.5)

Steelers: FB Roosevelt Nix (back), LB Vince Williams (knee), LB Anthony Chickillo (foot) OUT

FB Roosevelt Nix (back), LB Vince Williams (knee), LB Anthony Chickillo (foot) OUT 49ers: TBA

Cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder), running back James Conner (knee), tight end Vance McDonald (back) and starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (ankle) will each play for Pittsburgh on Sunday despite dealing with various injuries over the past week.

Rams (-3) at Browns

The Browns, as you can see above, are dealing with a slew of injuries entering Sunday night's game against the defending NFC champion Rams. Despite his team's laundry list of injuries, Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is not lowering the bar for his team entering Sunday night's game. Kitchens said that several players on Cleveland's injury report will be game time decisions.

Bears (-4) at Redskins

Bears: TBA

TBA Redskins: TBA

Analysis to come.