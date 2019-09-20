Week 3 NFL injuries: Cam Newton ruled out vs. Cardinals, Devin Singletary won't suit up for Bills

Week 3 of the NFL season is already underway with the Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars defeating the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Minshew, playing in relief of Nick Foles, threw two touchdown passes as the Jaguars won their first game of the season.

Looking to Sunday, Cam Newton's left foot sprain will keep him out of the Panthers' game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. Newton, the Panthers' franchise quarterback, has been unable to practice this week as he continues to be hampered by an injury that he sustained during the preseason.

Elsewhere around the league, Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who missed the week's first practice with a knee injury, was a full participant on Thursday as he looks to play in Sunday's game in San Francisco against the undefeated 49ers. Darius Leonard, the Colts' All-Pro middle linebacker, is also trying to play on Sunday after entering the league's concussion protocol during last Sunday's victory over the Titans.

Keep it locked here, as we'll update you on the key injury reporters from around the league in this space as they become available.

Broncos at Packers (-7.5)

Broncos: TBA

TBA Packers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Lions at Eagles (-6)

Melvin, a six year veteran who signed with the Lions this offseason, has not missed a game this season despite sustaining his knee injury during the preseason. Davis will be hoping to make his season debut after a week of limited practices.

Ravens at Chiefs (-5.5)

Ravens: TBA

TBA Chiefs: TBA

Analysis to come.

Bengals at Bills (-6)

One bright spot for the Bills with regard to their injury front is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is slated to play on Sunday after being previously hampered by a neck injury. White, who recorded eight tackles in Buffalo's Week 2 victory in New York, was limited earlier in the week. With Singletary out, Frank Gore is likely to feature in the team's rushing attack, with T.J. Yeldon mixing in.

Falcons at Colts (-1.5)

Falcons: P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT

P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT Colts: TBA

The Falcons are relatively healthy for this game, with right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) good to go despite being limited on Friday, and safety Keanu Neal (groin) also cleared following a full practice to end the week.

Raiders at Vikings (-9.5)

Raiders: TBA

TBA Vikings: TBA

Analysis to come.

Jets at Patriots (-22)

Jets: TBA

TBA Patriots: TBA

Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Cowboys (-23)

Dolphins: TBA

TBA Cowboys: TBA



Analysis to come.

Giants at Buccaneers (-6)

Giants: TBA

TBA Buccaneers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Panthers at Cardinals (-1.5)

Newton will be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Allen, who threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, a victory over the Saints in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Even though Olsen was listed as questionable, he's expected to play in this game.

Saints at Seahawks (-4)

Saints: TBA

TBA Seahawks: TBA

Analysis to come.

Texans at Chargers (-3)



Texans: TBA

TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Steelers at 49ers (-6.5)

Steelers: TBA

TBA 49ers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Rams (-3) at Browns

The Browns, as you can see above, are dealing with a slew of injuries entering Sunday night's game against the defending NFC champion Rams. Despite his team's laundry list of injuries, Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is not lowering the bar for his team entering Sunday night's game. Kitchens said that several players on Cleveland's injury report will be game time decisions.

Bears (-4) at Redskins

Bears: TBA

TBA Redskins: TBA

Analysis to come.