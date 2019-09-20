Week 3 NFL injuries: Cam Newton ruled out vs. Cardinals, Devin Singletary won't suit up for Bills
Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 injury report
Week 3 of the NFL season is already underway with the Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars defeating the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Minshew, playing in relief of Nick Foles, threw two touchdown passes as the Jaguars won their first game of the season.
Looking to Sunday, Cam Newton's left foot sprain will keep him out of the Panthers' game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. Newton, the Panthers' franchise quarterback, has been unable to practice this week as he continues to be hampered by an injury that he sustained during the preseason.
Elsewhere around the league, Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who missed the week's first practice with a knee injury, was a full participant on Thursday as he looks to play in Sunday's game in San Francisco against the undefeated 49ers. Darius Leonard, the Colts' All-Pro middle linebacker, is also trying to play on Sunday after entering the league's concussion protocol during last Sunday's victory over the Titans.
Keep it locked here, as we'll update you on the key injury reporters from around the league in this space as they become available.
Broncos at Packers (-7.5)
- Broncos: TBA
- Packers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Lions at Eagles (-6)
- Lions: LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), T Taylor Decker (back), DL Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), S C.J. Moore (heel) QUESTIONABLE
- Eagles: TBA
Melvin, a six year veteran who signed with the Lions this offseason, has not missed a game this season despite sustaining his knee injury during the preseason. Davis will be hoping to make his season debut after a week of limited practices.
Ravens at Chiefs (-5.5)
- Ravens: TBA
- Chiefs: TBA
Analysis to come.
Bengals at Bills (-6)
- Bills: TE Tyler Kroft (foot/ankle), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), Devin Singletary (hamstring) OUT; LB Corey Thompson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
- Bengals: TBA
One bright spot for the Bills with regard to their injury front is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is slated to play on Sunday after being previously hampered by a neck injury. White, who recorded eight tackles in Buffalo's Week 2 victory in New York, was limited earlier in the week. With Singletary out, Frank Gore is likely to feature in the team's rushing attack, with T.J. Yeldon mixing in.
Falcons at Colts (-1.5)
- Falcons: P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT
- Colts: TBA
The Falcons are relatively healthy for this game, with right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) good to go despite being limited on Friday, and safety Keanu Neal (groin) also cleared following a full practice to end the week.
Raiders at Vikings (-9.5)
- Raiders: TBA
- Vikings: TBA
Analysis to come.
Jets at Patriots (-22)
- Jets: TBA
- Patriots: TBA
Analysis to come.
Dolphins at Cowboys (-23)
- Dolphins: TBA
- Cowboys: TBA
Analysis to come.
Giants at Buccaneers (-6)
- Giants: TBA
- Buccaneers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Panthers at Cardinals (-1.5)
- Panthers: Cam Newton (foot), LB/DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring), S Rashaan Gaulden (groin), G Brandon Greene (neck) OUT; DT Kawann Short (shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (back) QUESTIONABLE
- Cardinals: TBA
Newton will be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Allen, who threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, a victory over the Saints in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Even though Olsen was listed as questionable, he's expected to play in this game.
Saints at Seahawks (-4)
- Saints: TBA
- Seahawks: TBA
Analysis to come.
Texans at Chargers (-3)
- Texans: TBA
- Chargers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Steelers at 49ers (-6.5)
- Steelers: TBA
- 49ers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Rams (-3) at Browns
- Rams: TBA
- Browns: LB Christian Kirksey (chest), TE David Njoku (wrist, concussion), FS Damarious Randall (concussion), OT Kendall Lamm (knee) OUT; CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), SS Morgan Burnett (quad), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), defensive end Chris Smith (personal), linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle), safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
The Browns, as you can see above, are dealing with a slew of injuries entering Sunday night's game against the defending NFC champion Rams. Despite his team's laundry list of injuries, Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is not lowering the bar for his team entering Sunday night's game. Kitchens said that several players on Cleveland's injury report will be game time decisions.
Bears (-4) at Redskins
- Bears: TBA
- Redskins: TBA
Analysis to come.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jerry Jones' harsh criticism of Charlton
Jones attacked Charlton's demeanor at practice in lengthy criticism of him
-
Week 3 parlays: Best bets, underdogs
The Pick Six Podcast shares its top parlays of the week
-
Belichick storms out of press conference
The Patriots coach is not interested in discussing the status of Antonio Brown
-
Steelers to start rookie WR vs. 49ers
Johnson was drafted using one of Pittsburgh's picks acquired from Oakland in the trade of Antonio...
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Colts cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Dolphins explain why they went Rosen
Brian Flores explains how Josh Rosen took the reins from Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins starting...