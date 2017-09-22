Week 3 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Bradford, Eifert ruled out for Sunday

Just like they do every season, injuries have changed the landscape of Fantasy Football and picks pools early in 2017.

If you drafted David Johnson No. 1 overall in your Fantasy leagues, you got to enjoy a little more than a half of one week before your season torpedoed. If you bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, you can't be thrilled with how their offensive line has played in the wake of the George Fant injury.

Most injuries aren't as severe as those two, and that can make life even tougher for Fantasy owners and gamblers alike. Someone in a Fantasy league can cut Johnson and grab the best back available on the wire, but how do we approach Sam Bradford and the Vikings offense with his status up in the air? Can we anticipate Jay Ajayi facing the Jets after missing practice this week?

A few injuries that could have a big impact have already been revealed. The Vikings announced Friday before releasing their injury report that quarterback Sam Bradford will not play this week, meaning Case Keenum will be under center for a second straight game. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and Ravens run stuffer Brandon Williams are also out, and both the Broncos and Bills could missing their left tackles when they face each other.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 3.

Before we get to the injuries, here are some Week 3 Fantasy resources to give you even more help with setting your lineups:

And if you're undecided about who you should back in picks pools or at the sportsbook, here are our Week 3 picks:

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Ravens vs. Jaguars in London

Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, TE Maxx Williams OUT; RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, WR Chris Matthews, LB Za'Darius Smith, S Anthony Levine QUESTIONABLE



DT Brandon Williams, TE Maxx Williams OUT; RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, WR Chris Matthews, LB Za'Darius Smith, S Anthony Levine QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: WR Jaelen Strong, LB Lerentee McCray OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey, OL Cam Robinson, QB Chad Henne QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Leonard Fournette gets a clear upgrade with Brandon Williams missing from the middle of the Ravens run D. West was able to return to practice Friday, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday. If Ramsey can't go, the Ravens pass catchers get a boost, provided their decimated O-line can give Joe Flacco time to throw.

Falcons at Lions

Falcons: LB Vic Beasley, DE Courtney Upshaw, OT Ryan Schraeder, RB Terron Ward OUT



LB Vic Beasley, DE Courtney Upshaw, OT Ryan Schraeder, RB Terron Ward OUT Lions: TBA



Analysis: The Falcons take a big pass rush blow with Beasley out multiple weeks, but don't overlook Schraeder's absence. With Ty Sambrailo filling in at right tackle, the Lions' pass rush has a weakness it can exploit.

Browns at Colts

Browns: LB Jamie Collins OUT; DE Myles Garrett, WR Sammie Coates DOUBTFUL



LB Jamie Collins OUT; DE Myles Garrett, WR Sammie Coates DOUBTFUL Lions: TBA



Analysis: The Browns will likely be without two key edge rushers this week, making things easier for the Colts offensive line and Jacoby Brissett.

Broncos at Bills

Broncos: CB Brendan Langley, QB Paxton Lynch OUT; OT Garett Bolles, WR Bennie Fowler QUESTIONABLE



CB Brendan Langley, QB Paxton Lynch OUT; OT Garett Bolles, WR Bennie Fowler QUESTIONABLE Bills: OT Cordy Glenn, DT Marcell Dareus, DT Jerel Worthy OUT



Analysis: Bolles had to be carted off with an ankle injury on Sunday, so him returning to practice Thursday and now having any shot to play against the Bills is a surprise. If he can't go, the Bills' quality pass rush could give Trevor Siemian trouble. The Bills have their own line issues with Glenn sidelined, and they'll also be missing one of their best defenders in Dareus. That improves the Broncos' outlook on both sides of the ball.

Texans at Patriots

Texans: TBA



Patriots: TBA



Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins: TBA



Jets: G Brian Winters, TE Eric Tomlinson OUT; TE Jordan Leggett, S Rontez Miles DOUBTFUL; TE Will Tye, DT Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Jets could be down three tight ends if Tye can't go, and Austin Sefarian-Jenkins reportedly wasn't in the best shape coming off his suspension. The Jets may be forced to go with ASJ anyway due to other injuries at the position. Wilkerson's status could have a huge effect on the Dolphins rushing attack.

Saints at Panthers

Saints: TBA



Panthers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Giants at Eagles

Giants: TBA



Eagles: TBA



Analysis to come.

Steelers at Bears

Steelers: TBA



Bears: TBA



Analysis to come.

Buccaneers at Vikings

Buccaneers: TBA



Vikings: TBA



Analysis to come.

Seahawks at Titans

Seahawks: TBA



Titans: TBA



Analysis to come.

Bengals at Packers

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross, G Trey Hopkins OUT; DE Michael Johnson, CB KeiVarae Russell, S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE



TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross, G Trey Hopkins OUT; DE Michael Johnson, CB KeiVarae Russell, S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE Packers: TBA



Analysis: The Bengals will be without two big passing game weapons in a matchup where they might need to throw the ball a ton to keep up. A.J. Green should get all the work he can handle, while Brandon LaFell and Tyler Kroft should see a boost in targets.

Chiefs at Chargers

Chiefs: TBA



Chargers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Raiders at Redskins

Raiders: TBA



Redskins: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Cowboys: TBA



Cardinals: TBA



Analysis to come.