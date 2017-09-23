Week 3 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Bradford out, Ajayi questionable

Just like they do every season, injuries have changed the landscape of Fantasy Football and picks pools early in 2017.

If you drafted David Johnson No. 1 overall in your Fantasy leagues, you got to enjoy a little more than a half of one week before your season torpedoed. If you bet on the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, you can't be thrilled with how their offensive line has played in the wake of the George Fant injury.

Most injuries aren't as severe as those two, and that can make life even tougher for Fantasy owners and gamblers alike. Someone in a Fantasy league can cut Johnson and grab the best back available on the wire, but how do we approach Sam Bradford and the Minnesota Vikings offense with his status up in the air? Can we anticipate Jay Ajayi facing the New York Jets after missing practice this week?

A few injuries that could have a big impact have already been revealed. The Vikings announced Friday before releasing their injury report that quarterback Sam Bradford will not play this week, meaning Case Keenum will be under center for a second straight game. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and Baltimore Ravens run stuffer Brandon Williams are also out, and both the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills could missing their left tackles when they face each other.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 3.

Before we get to the injuries, here are some Week 3 Fantasy resources to give you even more help with setting your lineups:

And if you're undecided about who you should back in picks pools or at the sportsbook, here are our Week 3 picks:

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, TE Maxx Williams OUT; RB Terrance West , WR Michael Campanaro , WR Chris Matthews , LB Za'Darius Smith , S Anthony Levine QUESTIONABLE



DT Brandon Williams, TE OUT; RB , WR , WR , LB , S QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: WR Jaelen Strong , LB Lerentee McCray OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey , OL Cam Robinson , QB Chad Henne QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Leonard Fournette gets a clear upgrade with Brandon Williams missing from the middle of the Ravens' run D. West was able to return to practice Friday, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday. If Ramsey can't go, the Ravens' pass catchers get a boost, provided their decimated O-line can give Joe Flacco time to throw.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Falcons: LB Vic Beasley , DE Courtney Upshaw , OT Ryan Schraeder , RB Terron Ward OUT



LB , DE , OT , RB OUT Lions: LB Jarrad Davis , S Tavon Wilson , RB Dwayne Washington OUT; DE Ezekiel Ansah , C Travis Swanson , G Joe Dahl QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Falcons take a big pass rush blow with Beasley out multiple weeks, but don't overlook Schraeder's absence. With Ty Sambrailo filling in at right tackle, the Lions' pass rush has a weakness it can exploit. They'll be in a better position to do just that if Ansah can suit up. Either way, the Lions' defense will be without a couple key pieces, including their rookie middle linebacker.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Browns: LB Jamie Collins OUT; DE Myles Garrett , WR Sammie Coates DOUBTFUL; DT T.Y. McGill QUESTIONABLE



LB OUT; DE , WR DOUBTFUL; DT T.Y. McGill QUESTIONABLE Colts: QB Andrew Luck , RB Marlon Mack , WR Chester Rogers , C Ryan Kelly , ILB Anthony Walker , CB Quincy Wilson OUT; CB Vontae Davis DOUBTFUL; WR Kamar Aiken , TE Brandon Williams, S Darius Butler , CB Chris Milton QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns will likely be without two key edge rushers this week, making things easier for the Colts' offensive line and Jacoby Brissett . The Colts continue to limp along without Luck, and now two key rookies join him on the sidelines for this game in Mack and Wilson. With Mack out, the Colts elevated Matt Jones from the practice squad to play behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin . The cluster of injuries at cornerback could be good news for the Browns' passing attack.

Broncos at Bills

Broncos: CB Brendan Langley , QB Paxton Lynch OUT; OT Garett Bolles , WR Bennie Fowler QUESTIONABLE



CB , QB OUT; OT , WR QUESTIONABLE Bills: OT Cordy Glenn , DT Marcell Dareus , DT Jerel Worthy OUT



Analysis: Bolles had to be carted off with an ankle injury on Sunday, so him returning to practice Thursday and now having any shot to play against the Bills is a surprise. If he can't go, the Bills' quality pass rush could give Trevor Siemian trouble. The Bills have their own line issues with Glenn sidelined, and they'll also be missing one of their best defenders in Dareus. That improves the Broncos' outlook on both sides of the ball.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Texans: WR Will Fuller , G Jeff Allen , CB Kevin Johnson OUT; RB Alfred Blue , NT Brandon Dunn QUESTIONABLE



WR , G , CB OUT; RB , NT QUESTIONABLE Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead , DT Vincent Valentine OUT; TE Rob Gronkowski , WR Danny Amendola , WR Chris Hogan , WR Phillip Dorsett , WR Matthew Slater , OT Marcus Cannon , LB Dont'a Hightower , LB Elandon Roberts , CB Stephon Gilmore , CB Eric Rowe , DB Nate Ebner QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Texans are still without Fuller, who is at least practicing as he recovers from a broken collarbone. That leave Braxton Miller in the WR2 role once again, with Bruce Ellington also contributing at receiver. Coach Bill O'Brien called Blue doubtful on Friday, so don't expect him to suit up, leaving Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman to handle the rushing duties. The Pats have 11 players listed as questionable, but Gronk and Amendola said Friday they'd be active and Hogan is also expected to play.

Miami Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins: LB Rey Maualuga OUT; DT Jordan Phillips DOUBTFUL; RB Jay Ajayi, RB Damien Williams , WR Jarvis Landry , WR DeVante Parker QUESTIONABLE



LB OUT; DT DOUBTFUL; RB Jay Ajayi, RB , WR , WR QUESTIONABLE Jets: G Brian Winters , TE Eric Tomlinson OUT; TE Jordan Leggett , S Rontez Miles DOUBTFUL; TE Will Tye , DT Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Jets could be down three tight ends if Tye can't go, and Austin Sefarian-Jenkins reportedly wasn't in the best shape coming off his suspension. The Jets may be forced to go with ASJ anyway due to other injuries at the position. Wilkerson's status could have a huge effect on the Dolphins rushing attack. Ajayi, Landry and Parker were upgraded to a full practice on Friday, improving their outlook for Sunday's matchup.

New Orleans Saints at Panthers

Saints: OT Terron Armstead , OT Zach Strief , CB Marshon Lattimore , CB Sterling Moore OUT; DE Trey Henderickson QUESTIONABLE



OT , OT , CB , CB OUT; DE Trey Henderickson QUESTIONABLE Panthers: C Ryan Kalil , LB Jeremy Cash OUT; QB Cam Newton QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Kalil is a big loss for the Panthers' offensive line in theory, but if the Panthers have to lose him for a game, it's probably best it's against the Saints' woeful defense. While Newton is listed as questionable, he is good to go and appears on the injury report just due to being limited in practice this week. The Saints are without both starting tackles against a vicious Panthers front, and they'll have to slow down the Panthers passing attack without rookie corner Lattimore, who has been their best cover guy thus far.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Giants: OT Bobby Hart , LB B.J. Goodson, LB J.T. Thomas OUT; CB Janoris Jenkins QUESTIONABLE



OT , LB B.J. Goodson, LB J.T. Thomas OUT; CB QUESTIONABLE Eagles: CB Ronald Darby , S Corey Graham , S Jaylen Watkins , DT Destiny Vaeao OUT; WR Torrey Smith , S Rodney McLeod QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Eagles will be missing several members of their secondary in this matchup, which is good news for the Giants' passing game, provided the O-line can keep the heat off Eli Manning . They'll have to do so without their starting right tackle, which could cause Ben McAdoo to shuffle players up front again. The defense also loses its play-caller in Goodson for a second straight week.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Steelers: LB T.J. Watt, OT Marcus Gilbert OUT; DE Stephon Tuitt , OT Jerald Hawkins QUESTIONABLE



LB T.J. Watt, OT OUT; DE , OT QUESTIONABLE Bears: LB Nick Kwiatkoski OUT; OL Josh Sitton DOUBTFUL; OL Tom Compton QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bears are dealing with a ton of injuries in the early going that have forced several players to IR. Kwiatkoski was filling in for one of those players, inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman , but his absence stretches the team's depth at another position. The Steelers are also down a key linebacker in rookie edge rusher Watt, but with Sitton unlikely to play, they could find softer protection in the interior of the Chicago line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Vikings

Buccaneers: LB Kwon Alexander OUT; DT Chris Baker , DE Jacquies Smith DOUBTFUL; DT Gerald McCoy , LB Devante Bond , CB Brent Grimes , G Kevin Pamphile QUESTIONABLE



LB OUT; DT , DE DOUBTFUL; DT , LB , CB , G QUESTIONABLE Vikings: QB Sam Bradford OUT



Analysis: Bradford's absence places Case Keenum under center for the second straight week, but he'll get to face an undermanned Bucs defense missing at least two starters and with several others at less than 100 percent if they suit up. Expect a heavy dose of Dalvin Cook as the Vikings look to win with the run game and defense.

Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seahawks: CB Neiko Thorpe OUT; LB D.J. Alexander DOUBTFUL; TE Jimmy Graham , LB Terence Garvin QUESTIONABLE



CB OUT; LB D.J. Alexander DOUBTFUL; TE , LB QUESTIONABLE Titans: WR Corey Davis , S Johnathan Cyprien OUT; RB DeMarco Murray QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Davis was ruled out early in the week, so it'll be up to Eric Decker , Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker to lead the passing attack in this brutal matchup. Murray was back at practice in a limited fashion Friday, but even if he is able to play, it may make sense for the Titans to lean on Derrick Henry . Graham will be a game-time decision, per coach Pete Carroll. He has just nine yards on four catches through two games.

Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross , G Trey Hopkins OUT; DE Michael Johnson , CB KeiVarae Russell , S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE



TE Tyler Eifert, WR , G OUT; DE , CB , S QUESTIONABLE Packers: WR Randall Cobb , OT David Bakhtiari , DT Mike Daniels , LB Nick Perry , LB Jake Ryan , CB Davon House , S Kentrell Brice DOUBTFUL; WR Jordy Nelson , OT Bryan Bulaga QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bengals will be without two big passing game weapons in a matchup where they might need to throw the ball a ton to keep up. A.J. Green should get all the work he can handle, while Brandon LaFell and Tyler Kroft should see a boost in targets. The Packers have several key players doubtful, and those downgrades on defense could allow the Bengals to move the ball if the line can protect Andy Dalton . Nelson was able to practice in full all week and is expected to play Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Chiefs: C Mitch Morse OUT; G Parker Ehinger DOUBTFUL



C OUT; G DOUBTFUL Chargers: WR Mike Williams , CB Jason Verrett OUT; RB Melvin Gordon , OT Joseph Barksdale, LB Hayes Pullard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Chargers will have to slow down the suddenly explosive Chiefs attack without Verrett. Gordon was added to the injury report with a knee issue Thursday, and the team would likely lean on Branden Oliver if he were to miss the game. The Chiefs are relatively healthy but a bit banged up on the O-line, which could be trouble against a strong Chargers pass rush.

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

Raiders: CB Sean Smith QUESTIONABLE



CB QUESTIONABLE Redskins: RB Rob Kelley , TE Jordan Reed , CB Josh Norman , LB Mason Foster , S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Redskins could be missing several key players on both sides of the ball for their Sunday night matchup. Kelley has been able to practice all week and seems likely to play, but the Redskins could go with a committee at RB to lessen his load. Reed has also been able to practice in a limited fashion. The Raiders, on the other hand, are mostly healthy for Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Cowboys: CB Nolan Carroll, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Anthony Hitchens OUT; WR Terrance Williams, WR Brice Butler, DT Stephen Paea QUESTIONABLE



CB Nolan Carroll, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Anthony Hitchens OUT; WR Terrance Williams, WR Brice Butler, DT Stephen Paea QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: WR John Brown, OT D.J. Humphries OUT; WR J.J. Nelson, TE Jermaine Gresham, G Mike Iupati, LB Deone Bucannon



Analysis: The Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries at cornerback but look like they'll be getting back Orlando Scandrick, who is working his way back from a broken hand. Williams was able to practice on Saturday. The Cardinals' passing game might not be able to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary injuries with Brown remaining sidelined and Nelson's availability up in the air.