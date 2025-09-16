The Week 3 NFL schedule has an interesting blend of divisional rivalries and cross-conference showdowns. The former has Broncos vs. Chargers, with L.A. 2.5-point home favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds, while 49ers vs. Cardinals has San Fran favored by 1.5 points. Then, there are contests like Bengals vs. Vikings (-3.5), Chiefs vs. Giants (+5.5) and Ravens vs. Lions (+6) These AFC vs. NFC matchups are pretty rare, thus possibly giving them a bit more appeal to make Week 3 NFL predictions on.

A couple of weeks under the belt also gives sportsbooks a clearer picture into how good, or bad, teams are. As a result, there are wider NFL spreads this week, with four games having a line of at least a touchdown. Should you back big favorites like the Bucs (-7) versus the Jets or the Seahawks (-7.5) against the Saints with Week 3 NFL bets?

All of the updated Week 3 NFL lines are listed below

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Packers (-8.5, 42.5) cover the spread at Cleveland in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Green Bay will have the rest advantage after defeating Washington last Thursday, and the Packers also have the spread advantage. The Pack are 2-0 against the spread (ATS) this year and have covered in seven of the last eight regular season games started and finished by Jordan Love.

Meanwhile, the Browns are 5-14 ATS since the start of last season, which is the second-worst spread mark in the NFL. This year's Browns team has looked very similar to past ones, with struggles on both sides of the ball. No team has a worst turnover differential (-4) than Cleveland, which ranks in the bottom eight in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The model has Green Bay winning by two touchdowns and prevailing versus the spread over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: the Colts (-3, 43.5) cover at Tennessee in well over 50% of simulations. Daniel Jones' arrival has invigorated the entire Colts offense as it has been historic thus far. Indy is the first team in NFL history to not punt in either of its first two games, despite the Colts just taking on one of the league's best defenses in the Broncos in Week 2. The Colts rank in the top four in all of the major offensive categories: points scored, yards gained, rushing offense and passing offense.

As for Tennessee, it has looked every bit like a team that was deserving of the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That pick, Cam Ward, has been sacked a league-high of 11 times as Tennessee has scored just one touchdown and ranks 31st in points per game. Ward is projected to be taken down at least three times on Sunday, while also committing a turnover, as the Colts cover on the road. The model also says the Over hits almost 70% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule and just revealed four coveted A-rated spread picks, potentially giving you a huge payday.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below

