Well the odds of us going undefeated two straight weeks even picking a small number games probably weren't that great to begin with. And the Chiefs' pair of turnovers late in the game turned what looked like it was going to be a comfortable win for them into an ugly defeat. So we lost that one but otherwise it was three victories. Onward and upward and this week we're focusing on games with some extreme lines where there seems to be some value to be had.

Broncos -10.5 vs. Jets

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos -10.5 Bet Now

We saw what Bill Belichick did to Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson a week ago and I have no reason to believe that Vic Fangio can't do something similar here. Now the Jets are on the road in a raucous environment and they're facing one of the better defensive teams in the AFC. Fangio will confound and confuse the youngster and you have to be asking questions of the Jets offensive line at this point. There are not enough playmakers by a long shot in this offense and the offensive line alone is reason to give you pause.

The Broncos offense is humming along pretty good and this looks nothing like a bounce-back game for the Jets for me. There will be more turnovers and there will be short fields for Teddy Bridgewater to take advantage of. The Patriots should have had the game in the bag at halftime last week and I expect the Broncos offense to cash in in ways that the New England offense did not

Washington +7 at Bills

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -7 Bet Now

There seems to be a bit of a crisis of confidence going on in Buffalo. This is not the Magic Carpet Ride that it was for that passing game a year ago. Josh Allen is clearly struggling some and there's beginning to be a little bit of a book on him. Unfortunately for the Bills, the Washington Football Team can execute many of those principles flawlessly.

It's about time for Chase Young and Montez Sweat to take a game over and I believe they will do just that against the Bills offensive line that has left a lot to be desired at this point. Washington can sit back and play dime and take away throwing lanes and still get pressure with four. That is the key against Allen, who struggles against some of those more exotic defenses. The Bills have been as balanced as they would like and the defense still lacks a little bit of bite. It's not that I think Washington is going to score a bunch here but this also isn't the week where the Bills unlock what's been ailing them on offense and I just think the spread is a little high. I really liked this pick when the initial line came out at +9 but I'm sticking with it.