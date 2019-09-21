Week 3 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor pool play, more

It's Week 3 of the NFL season, where the Ravens and Chiefs will battle for early supremacy, and several teams will look to get their first wins of the season, including the Giants behind Daniel Jones.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 3, and good luck in your games!

Broncos at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -8, O/U 43.5



Packers -8, O/U 43.5 Current: Packers -7, O/U 43

"It's kinda flying under the radar because the Packers are 2-0 with two huge wins over division rivals, but the new-look offense under Matt LaFleur has not been good. The Packers are 23rd in offensive DVOA and are averaging only 15.5 points per game (only five teams have scored fewer points) while Aaron Rodgers ranks 14th in DYAR, 15th in DVOA, and 24th in QBR. What the Packers have -- so far at least -- is a good defense, which has allowed 19 total points in two games while slotting in at third in defensive DVOA. Meanwhile, this should come as no huge surprise, but the Broncos do not have a good offense. They've scored 30 points so far this season (which makes them one of the five teams that have scored fewer points than the Packers). This should come as no huge surprise as well, but the Broncos still have a good defense under new coach Vic Fangio. They've allowed only 40 points this season." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Under here is one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough is following up an excellent 2018 run with his best bets with a cold start to 2019. See who else is in his Week 3 best bets in his Thursday column.

Lions at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Eagles -7, O/U 48



Eagles -7, O/U 48 Current: Eagles -5.5, O/U 45.5

"Tons of injuries here for Philadelphia. DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are both going to miss the game. Carson Wentz (who was a little banged up in the Atlanta game as well) will be throwing to Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Zach Ertz. The Lions snuck by the Chargers, but they still played well on defense and should have easily won in Week 1 against Arizona. This is an undervalued Lions team with some big play weapons on offense. Matthew Stafford looks completely healthy and is starting to develop a really nice rapport with Kenny Golladay. The Eagles might be able to slow down Kerryon Johnson some, but he's being used in the receiving game nicely. Could be a big day for T.J. Hockenson too. Is this Lions team GOOD? It might be! I'll take all those points with the injuries and a quarterback in Stafford who likes to storm back from the dead." -- Will Brinson on why the Lions are one of his Week 3 best bets



In addition to his five best bets, Brinson shared the Pick Six parlay and his underdog moneyline parlay of the week. Check out all those picks in his Friday column.

Ravens at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chiefs -6.5, O/U 54.5



Chiefs -6.5, O/U 54.5 Current: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 52.5

"I see this game turning into a shootout, but I'm not sure the Ravens are going to be able to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that seems to break five new records every week. If you missed Week 2, Mahomes threw for 278 YARDS IN ONE QUARTER, which is more than Lamar Jackson threw for in the Ravens' entire game on Sunday (272). Of course, Jackson also did something on Sunday that no other player in NFL history has done, including Mahomes. Basically, I think what I'm trying to say here is that there's going to be 25 different records broken on Sunday and the Chiefs are going to win in a shootout." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Ravens to cover but the Chiefs to win on Sunday

Breech says this game will get into the 60s as these offenses trade blows. Find out his lock of the week for Week 3 in his Tuesday column.

Begnals at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Bills -5.5, O/U 42



Bills -5.5, O/U 42 Current: Bills -6, O/U 44

"The Bengals were blown out at home by the 49ers last week, losing 41-17. Kyle Shanahan's offense carved the Cincinnati defense up for 8.4 yards per play. It was an absolute clinic. It's also why I think the Bengals are being a bit undervalued with this line against Buffalo. The Bills have a strong defense, as they've allowed only 30 points through two games, and both have come on the road. It's just that they haven't exactly played two juggernaut offenses in the Giants and Jets, so I'm not sure how seriously we should be taking Buffalo's 2-0 start. Maybe the Bills are 3-0 after this one, but they're not going to cover this spread." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Bengals are one of his best bets for Week 3

Fornelli is 4-2 in his best bets column after another 2-1 week that was only ruined by the Ben Roethlisberger injury. Find out his other best bets in his Thursday column.

Falcons at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 47.5



Colts -2.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Colts -1.5, O/U 47

"It's obviously early, but this feels like a pretty important game for the Falcons. After coming off a dramatic win over the Eagles, Atlanta can either continue the narrative of their inconsistency with a dud against the Colts or they can take that momentum from the win over Philly and go over .500 on the year. Indy, meanwhile, has shown nice resolve in the wake of Andrew Luck's retirement and are enjoying their home opener on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett hasn't lit it up, but he's been solid for the Colts. Matt Ryan, meanwhile, has five interceptions on the year already after having just seven all last season. If he continues to turn the ball over, that may give enough mojo to the Colts to get to 2-1." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he thinks the Colts will win by double digits

Sullivan predicts the score of every game on Wednesdays, and his Week 3 column includes several surprising upsets, including the Giants getting their first win behind Daniel Jones. See the rest of his picks in his Wednesday column.

Raiders at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Vikings -7.5, O/U 43.5



Vikings -7.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Vikings -9, O/U 43.5

I don't mind using the Cowboys in survivor pools this week as they'll surely beat the Dolphins, but it could also make sense to save them for a Week 6 matchup at the Jets. The Patriots are fine to use almost any week, but best to save them if you can when your options are more limited. If you're a person who wants to avoid those two big games that everyone will be on, your choice should be between the Packers and Vikings this week. For me, I'm taking the Vikings. Not only are they favored by more points, but this is just the perfect type of game where Kirk Cousins shines and the defense beats up on an overmatched visiting offense. If you save Minnesota, your next chance to use them likely won't come until a Thursday night matchup in Week 8 at home against Washington, and are you really trusting Cousins in primetime?

Jets at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Patriots -22.5, O/U 45.5



Patriots -22.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Patriots -21, O/U 43

"Luke Falk vs. Tom Brady. Are you serious? This one will be ugly. The Jets have all kinds of injury issues, and they lack the talent of the Pats anyway. The Patriots are banged up on the offensive line, but it won't matter." -- Pete Prisco on why the Patriots will not only win, but cover on Sunday

Prisco took the Patriots -22.5 as a best bet on the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast. You can listen to his appearance later in this article or head over to his Wednesday column to see all his picks for Week 3.

Dolphins at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cowboys -21, O/U 47.5



Cowboys -21, O/U 47.5 Current: Cowboys -22, O/U 47

"The Dolphins have gotten rid of their last good player [Minkah Fitzpatrick]. The organization is dead meat. If Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns against them, how many TDs will Dak Prescott throw? Miami has been outscored 102-10, and it's not going to get any better Sunday." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Cowboys laying the points are one of his Week 3 best bets

Giants at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Buccaneers -6.5, O/U 48



Buccaneers -6.5, O/U 48 Current: Buccaneers -6, O/U 48

"At first glance, this looks like a potential nail-biter, especially with Daniel Jones injecting life into the Giants huddle. But Jones is also a rookie QB making his first start against Todd Bowles' young, rising 'D.' Jameis Winston should have big-play chances, too." -- Cody Benjamin on why the Bucs will get an easy win against the Giants on Sunday

Benjamin went 12-4 straight up last week as he attempts to predict the score of every game, including a 29-16 Buccaneers win in Week 3. See his other predictions in his Thursday column.

Panthers at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cardinals -2.5, O/U 43.5



Cardinals -2.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Cardinals -2, O/U 44.5

"The Cardinals registered a tie in Week 1 and then a loss in Week 2 -- it's time for Kliff Kingsbury to record his first NFL win. You have to be impressed with how the Cardinals fared last week against the Ravens on the road. Arizona was a double-digit underdog but lost by only six points. Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and is currently No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards. It's clear that Kingsbury wants to air it out, and he's had reasonable success with his rookie quarterback so far. The Panthers will be without Cam Newton on Sunday, which has me thinking that the Cardinals have an even better chance to end up in the win column. The Panthers looked really bad in their loss to the Buccaneers last week on Thursday Night Football. I'm scared the wheels may be falling off the wagon a bit in Carolina." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Cardinals will win by double digits in Week 3



Dajani shares his final score predictions for every game on Thursdays, and this week he also has the Jets staying inside the number against the Patriots. See the rest of his picks in his Thursday column.

Saints at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Seahawks -4.5, O/U 44.5



Seahawks -4.5, O/U 44.5 Current: Seahawks -4.5, O/U 44.5

"The Seahawks are getting healthier, with Ziggy Ansah set to make his season debut, which will strengthen the front four for Seattle. I need to see something better from Teddy Bridgewater than what he showed last week and in Week 17 last year before he gets as strong a rating as this line implies with the dropoff from Drew Brees. Going into Seattle, where the Seahawks have won their last 15 home games in September and are 12-3 ATS during that stretch, isn't easy when you're relatively healthy. For the Saints, it could get ugly." -- R.J. White on why the Seahawks are one of his SuperContest picks in Week 3



Texans at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chargers -3, O/U 48



Chargers -3, O/U 48 Current: Chargers -3, O/U 48.5

"The Chargers aren't getting the kind of pass rush I expected. But now they get the Texans offensive line, with a banged up Laremy Tunsil, and this should be the week that Bosa and Ingram get going. Deshaun Watson has been sacked four times or more in eight straight games, the Texans run game works in fits and starts, and that defense has its issues, too. They should have lost to the Jags at home a week ago, and Philip Rivers will be a handful. The Chargers' kicking game gives me a little pause, but I believe the defense will be stifling enough for then to win relatively comfortably." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Chargers are one of his best bets for Week 3

La Canfora is 4-1-1 with his best bets through two weeks, but he's treading carefully in Week 3 with only two bets on the board. See which of the huge favorites he's backing for his other best bet in his Friday column.

Steelers at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: 49ers -7, O/U 44.5



49ers -7, O/U 44.5 Current: 49ers -6.5, O/U 43.5



Will Brinson: "Pittsburgh has been terrible, as any Steelers fan will tell you, on the West Coast. But I do feel like oftentimes they're playing the random bad team -- it's not like they're going to play Seattle in a primetime game or anything -- and I wonder if this team won't be more focused. ... With their backs against the wall and a new quarterback under center -- I feel like they're going to play really well. I think the Steelers win this game outright ... The Steelers +6.5 are one of my best bets."

Pete Prisco: "I don't love the game but I'd probably lean to the Niners in their home opener. Long trip for the Steelers, first-time quarterback starting, everything is against them. But they're the Steelers, and they've had a tendency to rise up in certain situations. Still, my lean is to the Niners. What would the spread be if [Ben] Roethlisberger was still in the game?"

R.J. White: "The lookahead line was Pittsburgh -1. ... If they would have lost that game to Seattle [with Roethlisberger healthy] and San Fran looking as good as they did, maybe it's a pick 'em."

Prisco: "So it's 6.5 points for the quarterback. ... I lean to the Niners, don't love it."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Rams at Browns

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -3, O/U 50.5



Rams -3, O/U 50.5 Current: Rams -3, O/U 47.5

I leaned to the Under in this game, but I've also locked in a spread pick on one of these two sides. You can check it out by heading over to SportsLine.

Bears at Redskins

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Bears -4.5, O/U 42



Bears -4.5, O/U 42 Current: Bears -4, O/U 41

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!