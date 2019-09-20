Week 3 NFL parlay betting: The three best bets to play together, plus a longshot underdog parlay
The Pick Six Podcast shares its top parlays of the week
Every Friday on the Pick Six Podcast, I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson to break down that week's slate of games from a gambling perspective and share our best bets. I'm 8-4 on those after two weeks, so can't complain there. When we agree across the board on a game, we circle it on our cards so that we can throw all of our consensus plays into one Pick Six parlay, looking to cash big by sweeping those picks.
You can listen to the entire picks segment below, and be sure to subscribe right here to get daily NFL goodness from Brinson and his cast of guests, including previewing the Monday and Thursday games with Jared Dubin, recapping the Sunday action with the Superfriends, and analysis with Brady Quinn, Bryant McFadden, Heath Cummings and more.
Now let's break down each leg of our Week 3 parlay, which would pay 6-to-1. We'll also share Brinson's longshot underdog parlay of the week below. And if you want your chance at cashing an even bigger parlay prize, join Parlay Pick'em now to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.
1. Ravens-Chiefs Over 52
Brinson: "Baltimore leads the NFL at 3.9 points per drive, the Chiefs are third at 3.24 ... and then when you look at time of possession per drive, Baltimore also first at 3:42 per drive, eating up a lot of clock, the Chiefs all the way down at No. 10, which is still really good at 3:02 per drive, and they are more explosive. The only way I see it going under is if A) the red zone defenses of these teams step up, or B) the Ravens decide they want to eat as much clock as possible."
2. Seahawks -4
Prisco: I think Seattle's the play here, but the number looks funky to me. I think it should be more like 6 --"
White: "Well, it's based on the perception is the best backup in the league, based on what they're paying him --"
Prisco: "And he's not. And Taysom Hill isn't any good either. They're going to have problems scoring up there, even though Seattle's defense hasn't been great, Andy Dalton threw for over 400 yards up there a few weeks ago. ... Drew Brees is that team, I can't see them keeping up ... Throw Seattle in as a best bet for me, too."
3. Bears-Redskins Under 41
White: "They should flex this game to like 1987 ... My best bet is Under 41.5. I don't know how the Bears are scoring points in this game, with Mitchell Trubisky on the road against a solid defense. Chicago's offense is 30th in points per drive, fourth on defense. Washington's D has struggled so far but they played the Eagles and the Cowboys, two pretty good offenses. Tough defensive test for the Washington offense, I wouldn't count on a lot of scoring. It's gonna be one of those 16-13 ugly games."
Underdog moneyline parlay
Lions +230
Ravens +210
Steelers +240
Payout: +3378
Brinson: I like all three of these teams against the spread, obviously, and I believe they all can win as well. So I'm going to dive into the moneyline angle here. You've seen my picks above, so you don't need me to break it down too much. I believe they're live dogs and I think there is good value in taking some nice-priced teams on the moneyline to win outright. The one that concerns me more than the other, should you want to increase your odds of winning but minimize your payout a bit, is the Ravens. Fading the Chiefs is just tough. A Steelers/Lions moneyline parlay pays out 10-1 and I have no problem splashing on that as well/instead if you're worried about fading the Chiefs in this spot.
