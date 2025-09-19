Week 3 of the NFL season is underway, and Sunday features 14 big games on the schedule, including four games in the late-afternoon slate beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints, with those games at 4:05 ET, while the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys visit the Chicago Bears, with those two games kicking off at 4:25 ET. Three of those four games are part of our three-leg NFL Week 3 parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you're interested in NFL parlays or NFL betting, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 3 late parlay

Keenan Allen Over 56.5 receiving yards (-118)

Cooper Kupp Over 41.5 receiving yards (-118)

Rome Odunze Over 61.5 receiving yards (-115)

Final odds: +538 (wager $100 to win $538)



Keenan Allen Over 56.5 receiving yards vs. Broncos (-118, BetMGM)

It was weird seeing Keenan Allen not wearing a Chargers uniform last year. Thankfully that was a one-year deal, as he's back in Los Angeles for 2025, and he's already showing his wicked chemistry with Justin Herbert despite the year away. After going for 744 yards and seven scores in Chicago last year, Allen kicked off 2025 by catching 12 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 2.

Despite Herbert having a 2024 breakout in Ladd McConkey and a hot hand in Quentin Johnston, who has three touchdowns already, Allen leads the team in targets (17) and receptions (12) and ranks second behind Johnston in receiving yards. It sure looks like he hasn't missed a beat when it comes to working with Herbert.

The Chargers also have been more pass-heavy to open 2025, as the run game has yet to click. Add that all up and Allen is a prime candidate to catch a handful of passes and eclipse 56.5 receiving yards against a Denver secondary that hasn't looked all that impressive to begin 2025.

Cooper Kupp Over 41.5 receiving yards vs. Saints (-118, BetMGM)

Cooper Kupp's first game as a Seahawk didn't go as planned. He caught two of three passes for 15 yards and dropped a third-down pass. He rebounded in a big way last week, though, with seven catches on nine targets for 90 yards against the Steelers. Was it the Kupp of old that led the NFL in every receiving category? No, that guy's long gone. Was it the elite second target behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba that Seattle was hoping for when it signed Kupp this offseason? You bet.

Kupp has always been elite at finding soft spots in opposing defenses, be it to move the chains or find the end zone. Kupp's dealt with injuries over the past three years, but he's healthy now, and he and Sam Darnold got on the same page in Week 2 after a disappointing Week 1.

New Orleans has been better than it gets credit for defensively, both this year and over the past few seasons. Still, Darnold was looking Kupp's way in key moments last week, and that will likely be the case in Week 3. Kupp's a good bet to eclipse 41.5 receiving yards.

Rome Odunze Over 61.5 receiving yards vs. Cowboys (-115, BetMGM)

There are four players with three receiving touchdowns through the first two weeks of 2025, and one of them is Bears second-year receiver Rome Odunze. Odunze had a good, not great, rookie year after being selected ninth overall by Chicago, securing 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, meaning he already has as many touchdown receptions as he did in 17 games last year.

It's not just touchdowns where Odunze is getting it done, either. Caleb Williams has looked his way quite a bit to start the year, with Odunze having 20 targets for 13 catches and 165 receiving yards and all three of Williams' touchdowns. For context, DJ Moore, the presumed top receiver in Chicago, has eight catches on 11 targets for 114 yards and no touchdowns. Could it be Moore is opening things up for Odunze with the attention he commands? Possibly. But whether or not that's the case for opposing defenses, Odunze is making the most of his chances.

The Cowboys just allowed Russell Wilson and the Giants to put up 37 points with 450 passing yards and three touchdowns last week. Dallas is beat up in the secondary, and whether one or both of DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs play, there should be plenty of opportunities for Odunze to catch some passes and make big plays. That's especially important for a Chicago team looking to avoid a dreaded 0-3 start.