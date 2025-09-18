Eagles running back Saquon Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards last season, cracking the 2,000-yard mark. He is outside the top five heading into the Week 3 NFL schedule, but he had nearly 90 yards last week. The Eagles face the Rams in one of two meetings between unbeaten teams on Sunday. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Barkley to go Over 89.5 rushing yards as one of its top NFL star running back prop picks this weekend.

The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three star running back props for NFL Week 3 (odds subject to change):

Saquon Barkley Over 89.5 rushing yards (-114)

Bijan Robinson Over 79.5 rushing yards (-114)

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 58.5 rushing yards (-114)

Combining the model's three picks into a parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +561 (risk $100 to win $561).

Saquon Barkley Over 89.5 rushing yards (FanDuel)

Barkley has not finished with 90 rushing yards in either of his first two games, which has led to a lower total on the board for Week 3. He narrowly missed that mark last week, racking up 88 rushing yards on 22 carries against Kansas City. The 28-year-old is facing a Rams defense that allowed 92 rushing yards to Tennessee's Tony Pollard last week. Barkley averaged 125.3 rushing yards per game last season, and SportsLine's model has Barkley finishing with 104 yards in its latest simulations.

Bijan Robinson Over 79.5 rushing yards (FanDuel)

Robinson only had 24 rushing yards on 12 carries against Tampa Bay in Week 1, but he was in midseason form against Minnesota last week. He had 143 rushing yards on 22 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Robinson has an ideal matchup against a Panthers defense that allowed 143 rushing yards to Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in Week 1. The model projects 92 rushing yards for Robinson this week, providing cushion at this betting total.

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 58.5 rushing yards (FanDuel)

Gibbs continues to share time with teammate David Montgomery, as Gibbs has 21 carries and Montgomery has 22 carries through two games. However, Gibbs has been significantly more productive, racking up 113 rushing yards compared to Montgomery's 82. The former Alabama running back had 94 rushing yards against the Bears last week, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Monday's game against Baltimore is expected to be a shootout, so the model has Gibbs finishing with 63 rushing yards.