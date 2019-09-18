Week 3 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL schedule is when we begin to see teams' true colors. Are the Falcons as challenged as they looked at Minnesota or as impressive as they looked at home against the Eagles? Are the Chargers a Super Bowl contender or the mistake-prone team we saw squandering opportunities in Detroit? How will the Saints, Steelers and Giants respond to new starting quarterbacks? Will Teddy Bridgewater, Mason Rudolph, and Daniel Jones carry their teams to the playoffs? Are the Dolphins and Jets as subpar as they seem, or should you worry about blindly betting against them in your NFL parlays? Fans across the country will be making NFL picks on the entire NFL Week 3 schedule. But before you get down on any of these games, you need to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer swept his NFL best bets in Week 1 (Tennessee, K.C., Minnesota) so easily that he covered by a combined 58 points. And after Week 2, he's now on a 16-5 heater with those very selective best bets.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL against the spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Hammer is getting down hard on three NFL Week 3 picks. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout just like he delivered in Week 1.

We can tell you Goldberg loves the Cowboys (-21) to blow out the woeful Dolphins, who just traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh as they continue to pile up draft picks.

"The Dolphins have gotten rid of their last good player," Hammer told SportsLine. "The organization is dead meat. If Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns against them, how many touchdowns will Dak Prescott throw? Miami has been outscored 102-10, and it's not going to get any better Sunday."

Dallas has covered its first two games, whipping the Giants 35-17 and handling Washington 31-21. Dating back to last season, Miami has failed to cover five straight.

Hammer also is backing an undermanned road team that everyone is writing off. The line on that game is way off, Hammer says, so you'll want to see his NFL best bets before you make any Week 3 NFL picks.

What are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's top NFL best bets? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Hank Goldberg's top NFL picks for Week 3, all from the legendary handicapper on a 16-5 heater.