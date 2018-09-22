Week 3 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 3
If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 3 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons picking NFL games. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine, where his NFL best bets are hitting at a 67 percent clip. Anybody who has followed Hammer has reaped huge paydays.
For NFL Week 3, Goldberg has three best bets, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.
One key part we can tell you: Hammer is boldly backing the Ravens (-5.5) to cover a large spread at home against the undefeated Broncos. Hammer notes Denver's Vance Joseph is 1-7 on the road as a head coach, the win coming last year against a Colts team missing Andrew Luck. In fact, the Broncos are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 road games.
"Baltimore is a much better team at home, and the Ravens have a huge coaching advantage with John Harbaugh against Vance Joseph," Goldberg told SportsLine. "And I don't think Case Keenum is playing as well as he did in Minnesota. Baltimore's defense will show up in a big way."
Hammer also is bucking another 2-0 team, saying it's in for a rude awakening Sunday. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.
So what are the three best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 3? Visit SportsLine now to see which undefeated team is in for the shock of a lifetime, and see which team Vegas isn't giving enough credit to, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.
