Week 3 NFL picks: Eagles roll with Wentz, Rams can't cover and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

It's always nice to start the week with a victory. Thanks, Baker Mayfield.

I took the Cleveland Browns as one of my five picks as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. For a half, it looked bad. Then Mayfield, playing for the injured Tyrod Taylor, came off the bench to lead the Browns to a 21-17 comeback victory over the New York Jets, their first victory since 2016.

It should be his job now.

Since I did take the Thursday night game, I have five other picks here for my Best Bets -- four others I used in the SuperContest and one bonus pick.

Let's hope they go as good as the Browns did in the second half.

The Colts are playing consecutive road games outside the division. That's never easy. They looked good against the Redskins last week, but this is a big step up in competition. The Eagles get Carson Wentz back, and I think he has a big day. Eagles big.

This is a long trip for the Raiders after playing on the road last week. Miami has looked good in their two victories. The Raiders have had problems stopping the run -- ranking 32nd in the league in per-rush average -- which means a lot of Kenyan Drake. Miami covers the number.

Chargers +7 at Rams

The Rams have looked outstanding in their first two games, but those victories came against the Raiders and Cardinals. The Chargers are much better than those two teams. Philip Rivers is off to a good start this season, and I think it stays that way. The Rams are 29th in sacks per pass play. That shows up as the Chargers keep it close.

Cardinals +6 vs. Bears

I took the Cardinals against the Rams last week and paid for it. So why am I going back to the well? Because I think the Bears should be at best a two-point favorite in this game, so give me the extra points. Arizona's defense will keep this close. And doesn't David Johnson have to get going at some point? Take the points.

Bonus pick: 49ers +6.5 at Chiefs

I love the way Patrick Mahomes is playing quarterback for the Chiefs. And I don't think the 49ers will slow him down. But the Chiefs defense isn't very good. That means will we see a shootout with the 49ers keeping it close. Take the points.