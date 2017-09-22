Week 3 NFL picks, Fantasy: See every injury report before locking in your decisions
You can find every official injury designation for each NFL team shortly after its Friday report is released
Just like they do every season, injuries have changed the landscape of Fantasy Football and picks pools early in 2017.
If you drafted David Johnson No. 1 overall in your Fantasy leagues, you got to enjoy a little more than a half of one week before your season torpedoed. If you bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, you can't be thrilled with how their offensive line has played in the wake of the George Fant injury.
Most injuries aren't as severe as those two, and that can make life even tougher for Fantasy owners and gamblers alike. Someone in a Fantasy league can cut Johnson and grab the best back available on the wire, but how do we approach Sam Bradford and the Vikings offense with his status up in the air? Can we anticipate Jay Ajayi facing the Jets after missing practice this week?
A few injuries that could have a big impact have already been revealed. Adam Schefter reported at about noon ET that Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has been ruled out for Sunday (Fantasy owners can find a link to streaming options below). Ravens run stuffer Brandon Williams didn't make the trip to London, which is good news for Leonard Fournette owners.
Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 3.
On to the injuries as they develop:
Ravens vs. Jaguars in London
- Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, TE Maxx Williams OUT; RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, WR Chris Matthews, LB Za'Darius Smith, S Anthony Levine QUESTIONABLE
- Jaguars: WR Jaelen Strong, LB Lerentee McCray OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey, OL Cam Robinson, QB Chad Henne QUESTIONABLE
Analysis: Leonard Fournette gets a clear upgrade with Brandon Williams missing from the middle of the Ravens run D. West was able to return to practice Friday, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday. If Ramsey can't go, the Ravens pass catchers get a boost, provided their decimated O-line can give Joe Flacco time to throw.
Falcons at Lions
- Falcons: LB Vic Beasley, DE Courtney Upshaw, OT Ryan Schraeder, RB Terron Ward OUT
- Lions: TBA
Analysis: The Falcons take a big pass rush blow with Beasley out multiple weeks, but don't overlook Schraeder's absence. With Ty Sambrailo filling in at right tackle, the Lions' pass rush has a weakness it can exploit.
Browns at Colts
- Browns: LB Jamie Collins OUT; DE Myles Garrett, WR Sammie Coates DOUBTFUL
- Lions: TBA
Analysis: The Browns will likely be without two key edge rushers this week, making things easier for the Colts offensive line and Jacoby Brissett.
Broncos at Bills
- Broncos: TBA
- Bills: TBA
Analysis to come.
Texans at Patriots
- Texans: TBA
- Patriots: TBA
Analysis to come.
Dolphins at Jets
- Dolphins: TBA
- Jets: G Brian Winters, TE Eric Tomlinson OUT; TE Jordan Leggett, S Rontez Miles DOUBTFUL; TE Will Tye, DT Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE
Analysis: The Jets could be down three tight ends if Tye can't go, and Austin Sefarian-Jenkins reportedly wasn't in the best shape coming off his suspension. The Jets may be forced to go with ASJ anyway due to other injuries at the position. Wilkerson's status could have a huge effect on the Dolphins rushing attack.
Saints at Panthers
- Saints: TBA
- Panthers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Giants at Eagles
- Giants: TBA
- Eagles: TBA
Analysis to come.
Steelers at Bears
- Steelers: TBA
- Bears: TBA
Analysis to come.
Buccaneers at Vikings
- Buccaneers: TBA
- Vikings: TBA
Analysis to come.
Seahawks at Titans
- Seahawks: TBA
- Titans: TBA
Analysis to come.
Bengals at Packers
- Bengals: TBA
- Packers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Chiefs at Chargers
- Chiefs: TBA
- Chargers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Raiders at Redskins
- Raiders: TBA
- Redskins: TBA
Analysis to come.
Cowboys at Cardinals
- Cowboys: TBA
- Cardinals: TBA
Analysis to come.
