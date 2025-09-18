Week 3 of the NFL season has plenty of exciting action on tap, and there are hundreds of NFL player props to choose from if you're interested in NFL betting. Here, we've put together a parlay of three anytime touchdown scorer props for the 1 p.m. ET games at Caesars Sportsbook. The parlay pays out at better than 7-1.

NFL Week 3 early games anytime TD scorer parlay at Caesars Sportsbook

Final odds: +776 (wager $100 to win $776) at Caesars Sportsbook

DK Metcalf anytime TD scorer (+155)

The Patriots have allowed by far the most passing yards through the first two weeks of the season, meaning Metcalf has an easy path to the end zone in Foxborough. The former Seahawk notched a touchdown in last week's game against his old team, and he should be able to get another against New England.

Bijan Robinson anytime TD scorer (-225)

Robinson is a machine, and now he gets to face the defense that's allowed the seventh-most rushing yards through the first two weeks of the season. The Falcons' offense revolves around Robinson, and he's in excellent position to put six points on the board in Week 3.

Nico Collins anytime TD (+135)

The Texans badly need to get their offense in gear, and while the Jaguars' defense hasn't been bad, it hasn't been great either. If Houston is going to start moving the ball, a trip to Jacksonville could be a good way to do it, and Collins would need to be a focal point. He's an elite receiver, and C.J. Stroud needs to feed him. Look for Collins to notch another touchdown in Week 3.