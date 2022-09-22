The Arizona Cardinals will try to build off an impressive comeback win when they host the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams during the Week 3 NFL schedule. After being trounced 44-21 by Kansas City in their season-opener, the Cardinals trailed 20-0 at Las Vegas midway through the third quarter last Sunday before rallying for a 29-23 overtime victory. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Other Week 3 NFL spreads include Buffalo as a 5.5-point favorite against Miami and Green Bay as a 2-point underdog against Tampa Bay. Which Week 3 NFL lines should you target with your Week 3 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 3. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) to win and cover against the New York Jets on Sunday. After committing five turnovers in Cincinnati's season-opening overtime loss to Pittsburgh, quarterback Joe Burrow did a much better job protecting the football in Week 2. The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year did not fumble or throw an interception at Dallas last Sunday, but the Bengals fell victim to a winning field goal as time expired for the second straight week.

Joe Flacco has 103 pass attempts over New York's first two games and thrown just one interception, but the Super Bowl XLVII MVP has 25 picks in 20 career contests against the Bengals. Cincinnati is seeking its first win of the season and fourth in five meetings with the Jets. The model has the Bengals covering the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing a shocking team even though they were dominated last week. You can only see the model's NFL Week 3 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 3 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from a model on a 139-102 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.