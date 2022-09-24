The lead in the AFC East will be on the line when the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins collide in a Week 3 showdown on Sunday. The Bills (2-0) have opened the season with wins over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams and Titans. Meanwhile the Dolphins (2-0) have beaten the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 6-point favorite in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 52.

The game is one of 16 on the Week 3 NFL schedule. Elsewhere around the league, two of the top quarterbacks of all-time, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, will square off in Tampa, Fla., and the Giants and Cowboys will meet on Monday Night Football. Before making any Week 3 NFL picks or parlays, you need to check out the NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58%) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. His picks are available only at SportsLine and on the Early Edge.

Now, Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for three Week 3 games, and he has a parlay that would pay 6-1. You can only see his Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL expert picks

After poring over the schedule for Week 3, Hartstein loves the Patriots (+3) to cover against the Ravens. After a season-opening loss to Miami, New England (1-1) bounced back with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh in Week 2. Baltimore (1-1) blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead last week in a loss to the Dolphins.

Matt Judon gives the Patriots a pass-rushing presence on the edge. Drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round in 2016, Judon had a career-high 12.5 sacks for New England last season. He already has a sack in each of the first two games this year and is one reason why Hartstein likes the Patriots. "[Baltimore quarterback] Lamar Jackson is always liable to go off, but I trust New England to limit his big plays," Hartstein told SportsLine. See who else to pick in Week 3 here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other spread picks, including backing a team with "lofty aspirations" that has played shutdown defense. You can only see Hartstein's full analysis and picks for his Week 3 NFL parlay here.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay for a payout of 6-1? And which team is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's three-way parlay for Week 3, all from the expert who is up almost $3,800, and find out.