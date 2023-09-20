Chicago was considered one of the league's sleeper teams heading into the season, but the Bears have opened the campaign with back-to-back double-digit losses against the Packers and Buccaneers. They will travel to Kansas City during the Week 3 NFL schedule and are the largest underdogs in the Week 3 NFL odds. The Chiefs are 13-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL spreads, but there are two other double-digit favorites on the NFL odds board. Should you include Kansas City in your Week 3 NFL predictions?

Las Vegas opened the season with a 17-16 win at Denver before taking an early lead at Buffalo last week, but the Bills outscored the Raiders 38-7 the rest of the way. Are the Raiders a team to fade with your Week 3 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 3. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-8) to cover at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis picked up its first win since the middle of last season when it beat Houston last week, but the Colts are dealing with multiple key injuries. Quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game with a concussion and his status for Sunday's game is unclear.

Indianapolis continues to play without running back Jonathan Taylor as well, so its offense could have trouble keeping pace with Baltimore. The Ravens are averaging 26 points per game, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the steady attack. He finishes with nearly 300 total yards and more than two touchdowns in the model's latest simulations, one reason why Baltimore is covering the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including three favorites who cover with points to spare. You can only see the model's NFL Week 3 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 3 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from a model on a 164-117 run on top-rated picks, and find out.